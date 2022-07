Acknowledge the limitations that have been placed on you in your childhood. Immerse yourself in a multitude of experiences. Practice everyday mindfulness. It’s the question we often ask ourselves and usually find difficult to answer with full and authentic honesty. Instead, we may opt to conform: to do what we think is right and be the kind of person we believe will be most accepted by our peers. Such behavior is deeply rooted in us, reflecting the biology of our primal ancestors. As a result, when someone tells you to disregard what others think and “just be yourself,” you are, in a way, working against an internal need to be liked and accepted by others.

