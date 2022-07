Modern SSDs use very sophisticated controllers that generate a lot of heat and therefore require advanced cooling so they don't damage the 3D NAND memory chips with precious data. TeamGroup is certainly among the SSD makers that aren't afraid of experimenting with cooling systems for its SSDs, which is why it was among the first to ship an M.2 drive with a factory-built liquid cooler. Now, the company is the first to offer a vapor chamber-based cooler for M.2 SSDs.

