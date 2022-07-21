Rape Reported In Downtown Sonora

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives investigating the shooting death of a Pennsylvania woman at a Modesto hotel have made an arrest. The Modesto Police Department said Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, of Stockton, was taken into custody Saturday in connection to the death of Diasia Sease, 22, whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the Best Western hotel on West Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday, July 20. Franklin was arrested in Stockton during a traffic stop. Investigators served a search warrant at his home and located two guns and additional evidence linking him to Sease’s death, police said. At this time, it is unclear if Franklin and Sease knew each other or what the motive in the shooting was.

