Sonora, CA

Rape Reported In Downtown Sonora

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA – Sonora Police are investigating a “rape by force” in downtown Sonora. The rape was reported at around 2 a.m. last Thursday, July 14th, in the 100 block of South Washington Street, between West...

www.mymotherlode.com

mymotherlode.com

Mariposa Sheriff Brings In Extra Enforcement To Discourage Looting

Mariposa, CA– Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese spoke at an Oak Fire town hall last night and assured residents that extra steps would be taken to discourage would-be looters. Extra members of law enforcement have been called in from neighboring agencies to bolster existing manpower. The Mariposas County District Attorney...
MARIPOSA, CA
KRON4 News

Lodi homeless woman accused in death of newborn baby

(BCN) — A 23-year-old homeless woman accused of killing her newborn baby at a Lodi encampment was arraigned on murder charges last week, prosecutors said. Ebonie Allen gave birth at a homeless camp along State Route 99 near Pine Street on July 20 and was taken by ambulance to a Lodi Memorial Hospital, which reported the incident about 4:47 p.m. to the California Highway Patrol.
LODI, CA
FOX40

Suspect in Modesto hotel homicide arrested

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department, detectives arrested Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, for the homicide of Diasia Sease, 22, on Saturday. On July 22, 2022, Sease was found dead from a gunshot wound in her hotel room at the Best Western...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect who lost keys at crime scene arrested by deputies

(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that...
STOCKTON, CA
Sonora, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Sonora, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
legalexaminer.com

Drunk Driving Suspect Causes Four-Vehicle Deadly Collision in Ceres CA

Modesto police believe a DUI driver is responsible for causing a deadly chain-reaction intersection accident in Ceres Friday night. Investigators say it happened at the intersection of East Whitmore Avenue and Morgan Road on July 22, 2022. The Modesto Bee reports the tragic incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. Modesto officers...
CERES, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos Weekly Crime Report for July 10-16, 2022, eight arrested

One man arrested for false imprisonment, inflicting aggravated corporal injury, more. According to the Los Banos Police Department’s website eight people were arrested, and the following police calls for service occurred in the city from Sunday through Saturday, July 10-16, 2022. There were reports of seven stolen vehicles; nine assaults – four for domestic violence; three burglaries – one residential and two vehicles; 45 calls for disturbing the peace including one for indecent exposure, several for verbal domestic, and many for loud parties; 14 reports of theft including four from vehicles; and eight reports of vandalism including four to vehicles and one for graffiti/ tagging.
LOS BANOS, CA
mymotherlode.com

CHP Releases Information About Weekend Fatal Traffic Collision

Sonora, CA– On July 24th at approximately 5:00 pm a 41-year-old Sonora man was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Mirage westbound on Highway 108, west of Old Wards Ferry Road at an unknown rate of speed. At the same time, 72-year-old Bruce Krejcik of Tuolumne was driving a 2006 Lexus ES330 eastbound on Highway 108, west of Old Wars Ferry Road, in the number 1 lane. The 41-year-old driver allowed his vehicle to drift over the double yellow lines, directly in front of Krejcik’s vehicle. As a result, both vehicles crashed head-on. Krejcik sustained major injuries and was flown to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The 41-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and succumbed to his injuries.
SONORA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mariposa Sheriff’s says unprompted militia group spotted near Oak Fire

The Merced Sheriff's Department said an unprompted local militia group is attempting to assist law enforcement officials in battling the out-of-control Oak Fire. In a statement released Sunday, the sheriff's office said they are not un-supportive of community groups helping fellow neighbors, but they wanted to stress they have not requested assistance from any local militia group.
MARIPOSA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Collision on Charter Way in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department reported a serious injury crash on Charter Way and Tillie Lewis Drive on the afternoon of July 21, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. and was said to have involved a black Honda Civic sedan and a silver Acura sedan. Details on...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Deadly crash in Stockton on Hwy. 99 near French Camp Road

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was killed in a deadly crash on northbound Highway 99 near the French Camp Road off-ramp Monday morning. CHP says the man drove his Mercedes the wrong-way up the French Camp Road off-ramp. As he was driving the wrong-way along the off-ramp, he hit the curb and overturned down the embankment. The man was ejected into a grass field where his Mercedes caught fire and started a grass fire.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mokelumne Hill Man Dies In Murphys Crash

Murphys, CA — A Mokelumne Hill man was tragically killed in a crash on French Gulch Road west of Murphys Grade Road on Saturday morning. The CHP reports that 22-year-old Aidan McGee drove a Honda Civic off the roadway and collided with a fence and tree. What caused him to lose control of the car remains unknown. It happened at around 1:15 am. McGee was initially transported away by ambulance but passed away due to injuries sustained.
MURPHYS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made After Pennsylvania Woman Diasia Sease Found Shot Dead In Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives investigating the shooting death of a Pennsylvania woman at a Modesto hotel have made an arrest. The Modesto Police Department said Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, of Stockton, was taken into custody Saturday in connection to the death of Diasia Sease, 22, whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the Best Western hotel on West Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday, July 20. Franklin was arrested in Stockton during a traffic stop. Investigators served a search warrant at his home and located two guns and additional evidence linking him to Sease’s death, police said. At this time, it is unclear if Franklin and Sease knew each other or what the motive in the shooting was.
MODESTO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

'Total loss': Fire destroys much of Amador County lumber mill

MARTELL, Calif. — Crews have contained a fire at a fiber plant in Amador County that largely wrecked the building. The fire broke out around noon at Ampine LLC in Martell, northwest of Jackson. It spread to nearby vegetation but the Amador County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that those spot fires were contained.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Arrested Stockton teens facing charge for terrorist threats

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Stockton teens were arrested on Friday for charges of terrorist threats along with resisting arrest and brandishing, according to the Stockton Police Department. The 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male were in the 5200 block of Pacific Avenue in the Lakeview District, according to police,...
STOCKTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Deadly Multi-Vehicle Big-Rig Crash on Highway 120 [Escalon, CA]

ESCALON, CA (July 25, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, an unknown number of victims were killed in a multi-vehicle big-rig crash on Highway 120. Officers responded to the scene around 2:00 p.m., on July 5th. The collision involved a big-rig and two sedans. However, the events leading up to the...
ESCALON, CA
KCRA.com

Bomb threat reported at Stanislaus County-area move theaters unfounded

RIVERBANK, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a movie theater in the Riverbank area was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening that was ultimately unfounded. The threat was reported at the Galaxy Theatres Riverbank IMAX on 2525 Patterson Road. A sheriff's office spokesperson told KCRA...
RIVERBANK, CA
FOX40

Hit-and-run in Salida believed to have been intentional

SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office believes a driver in Salida intentionally hit a man on Thursday night.  According to the sheriff’s office, the hit-and-run happened around 11:30 p.m. on Broadway Avenue near Salida Boulevard. Responding authorities found a Hispanic man on the sidewalk.  The sheriff’s office said the man had major […]
SALIDA, CA

