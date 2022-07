Keep Euclid Beautiful has begun its Trash Tuesday initiative, which schedules volunteers for the last Tuesday of every month to clean up select streets in the city. The organization works with Euclid City Council and volunteers to help restore and maintain the city. Their new Trash Tuesday initiative is a smaller clean-up event that began on June 28 as a means to target locations in the city that suffer from a larger amount of litter.

EUCLID, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO