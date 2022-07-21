ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Heat Advisory in effect until 7 pm

By Howie Gordon
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhRXj_0go0Bppk00

Heat Advisory in effect until 7 pm for most of the Crossroads highlighted in Orange. Heat Index Value Temperatures could reach 110-114 degrees. Refrain from strenuous activity outside. Stay hydrated, use sunblock, sun glasses and wear a hat if possible. Seek medical attention if heat related illness sets in. Please be mindful of pets and people in unattended vehicles. Temperatures in the car can become lethal in minutes. Heat advisory’s could start up again tomorrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RMAd_0go0Bppk00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Heat Advisory in effect until 9 pm For most of the Crossroads highlighted in Orange

Heat Advisory in effect until 9 pm for half of the Crossroads highlighted in Orange. Heat Index Value Temperatures could reach 113-118 degrees. Refrain from strenuous activity outside. Stay hydrated, use sunblock, sun glasses and wear a hat if possible. Seek medical attention if heat related illness sets in. Please be mindful of pets and people in unattended vehicles. Temperatures in the car can become lethal in minutes. Heat advisory’s should start up again tomorrow.
ORANGE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy