ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Meta, Nvidia, Shopify and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

By Christina Falso
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Netflix’s...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were set to decline Tuesday morning after Walmart cut its profit outlook Monday (see more below), sending a shock wave through the retail sector. Stocks have shown signs of life in recent weeks, but they're still on shaky ground after a terrible first half of the year. The major indexes were mixed Monday, with the Dow up, the S&P 500 effectively flat and the Nasdaq down. The busy earnings schedule continues, as well. General Motors, McDonald's and Coca-Cola all reported before the bell Tuesday. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Chipotle are set to announce after the market close. Investors will also be looking at new economic data Tuesday morning: the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for May will be released at 9 a.m. ET, while consumer confidence and new home sales data are due out at 10 a.m.
STOCKS
CNBC

Options Action: MCD earnings

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on what to expect from McDonald's earnings. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Dan Nathan.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta#Cnbc#Big Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: BHP Group is not a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Prudential Financial Inc: "The best insurer's Chubb, and that stock keeps going down. So as far as I'm concerned, we've got to stay away from the insurers."
STOCKS
CNBC

Amazon sinks after Walmart lowers profit outlook on inflation concerns

Shares of Amazon slid Monday after Walmart announced it was cutting its quarterly and full-year profit guidance. Walmart blamed the move on inflation, which it said is affecting how its consumers are spending. The announcement comes just a few days before Amazon is expected report second-quarter earnings on Thursday. Shares...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, General Motors, Polaris and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Walmart (WMT) – Walmart slumped 9.5% in the premarket after cutting its outlook for the current quarter and full year. The retail giant said higher prices for food and fuel are prompting consumers to cut back, and it's had to cut prices at its stores to reduce excess inventory. Other retail stocks fell during premarket trading in the wake of the Walmart warning, including a 3.6% drop for Amazon (AMZN), 5.2% for Target (TGT) and 2.5% for Home Depot (HD).
STOCKS
CNBC

Ferrari CEO shrugs off concerns about EV performance

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna made his comments during an interview with CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche. The carmaker plans to launch a fully electric vehicle in 2025. Internal combustion engines are still set to play a role in Ferrari's future, however. The CEO of Ferrari on Tuesday moved to allay fears the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

McDonald's says higher prices, value items helped boost U.S. sales

McDonald's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations. Its net sales fell 3%, hurt in part by the closure of McDonald's Russian and Ukrainian restaurants. Global same-store sales rose 9.7% in the quarter, fueled by strong international growth. McDonald's on Tuesday said both higher prices and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

These stocks are best for the long term, top Wall Street analysts say

Investors seem to be welcoming the latest earnings season with fresh optimism despite nagging concerns about inflation, recession and rising interest rates. Indeed, strong quarterly results from a number of key companies have helped power the major stock averages to weekly gains. That being said, identifying the right investment opportunities...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Walmart, Target, Whirlpool and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Walmart — Shares dropped more than 8% in extended trading Monday after the retailer lowered its quarterly and full-year profit forecast, citing sharply rising food inflation that is hurting consumer spending on general merchandise. Other major retailers slid on the back...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy