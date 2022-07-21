ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

$16.6 million in federal funding for Santa Barbara County community projects advances to Senate

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County would receive $16.6 million in direct federal funding to be used on community projects to benefit local residents if the spending bill passes in the U.S. Senate.

The funding was part of a bill that was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, but still has to be approved by the Senate.

The bills were written to cover federal spending from fiscal year 2023, provide funds to help expand the Highway 101 carpool lanes, and support upgrades to public spaces in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and Lompoc, according to Congressman Carbajal's Office.

"I am proud to have secured over $22 million for local projects – including nearly $17 million for Santa Barbara County – that will improve our quality of life once approved by the Senate and signed into law for the upcoming fiscal year,” said Carbajal.

“With these funds, we will be able to make critical upgrades that will reduce traffic, renovate public spaces, and improve access to food and clean water across the Central Coast.”

There are seven county projects that were advanced to the Senate this week, including $7 million to support the construction of one of the two remaining sections of carpool lane expansion on Highway 101 between Santa Barbara and Ventura and $2 million to help fund the acquisition and retrofit of a new building to be used as the Orcutt Branch Library.

Another $1.5 million to fund part of the Dwight Murphy Field renovations, $1.5 million to support the retrofitting of the Santa Barbara County Foodbank, and $1.27 million to fund renovations to Pioneer Park in Lompoc also have advanced to the Senate.

Included in the spending bills passed by the House also include $500,000 to help construct the Santa Maria Japanese Community Center and $500,000 to help water districts reliant on Lake Cachuma.

