FBI Agents, Police Raid Hell's Angels Clubs In Lynn, Danvers, And Others: Report

FBI agents raided multiple Hell's Angel clubhouses in Massachusetts on Thursday, July 21. Photo Credit: FBI Facebook

FBI agents and Massachusetts State troopers raided several Hell's Angel's clubhouses in Massachusetts, including the North Shore, on Thursday, July 21, news reports said.

Agents wouldn't go into specifics about the raids, telling WPRI they were “court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”

The report said heavily armed FBI agents were seen at two of the gang's Westport clubs and Hell's Angel facilities in Lynn and Danvers.

ABC6 reported there has been escalating tensions between the famed outlaw biker gang and the Pagans Motorcycle Club.

A member of the Pagans was shot outside of one of the group's clubhouses earlier this week, ABC reported.

Also a May street brawl in Fall River between 50 to 100 bikers from the gangs that sent seven people to the hospital, the outlet said.

