ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

I went from living and partying with some of the richest people in the Hamptons to homeless and sleeping in the woods just miles from my wealthy ex-clients' mansions

By Doree Lewak
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ty7HM_0go0Aprx00
Thomas spent years working and partying with his wealthy clients in the Hamptons. But then his luck — and his money — ran out. Darwin Brandis/ iStock / Getty Images Plus
  • One longtime Hamptons man went from living large to living in the woods for two years.
  • Thomas worked for some of New York's richest residents and blew his money on parties and travel.
  • He ended up broke and living in a tent just miles from some of his former clients.

In this As Told To, Insider's series of edited conversations about unique experiences, Doree Lewak talks to Thomas, 51, who spent more than ten years working as a concierge for some of the Hampton's wealthiest residents before finding himself homeless and living in the woods when the work fell off and he burned through all his money. He asked to remain anonymous in order to speak frankly.

This transcript has been edited for clarity.

As I was feasting on filet mignon and sipping champagne with Saudi royalty at the famous Topping Rose House in the Hamptons, I felt like I was on top of the world.

When I first came out to the Hamptons 25 years ago, a wealthy enclave about 100 miles from New York City, life was good. I was 25 and worked at the vineyards for years before becoming a personal concierge to the 1%. I attended to the whims of royals, oil tycoons, and hotel moguls. I was the guy they used to escape life for a little bit.

The Hamptons is the nexus of everything — money, women, drugs, sex. (Even though I've been asked a hundred times, I never procured drugs for anyone. I would never be a drug dealer and stayed away from drugs myself.)

I'd laze at Andre Balazs's swanky Sunset Beach hotel or at an event that's $30,000 a table just for fun. The moment I showed up at an exclusive event, people at the door would say, "Oh, Thomas is here." I wasn't on the list, and I didn't have to be — that's how connected I was.

Doors opened for me everywhere, and I rode this high, staying at clients' multi-million dollar mansions. It's a world people can only dream of.

I would meet wealthy, divorced women who would ride along with it, enjoying the lavish lifestyle. But when they realized I wasn't one of "them," they soured.

After a while, you realize the difference between mingling with wealth and actually being wealthy.

What I learned is that although I blended in very well — and could talk their talk — I was still an employee. Although I was in that world, I was also being hired — hired to entertain them during their limited time in the Hamptons to escape their own reality.

It's nice, but then I went back to my reality — emotional problems, drinking too much, and depression. They have their multi-million dollar summer houses, and I went back to my modest rental cottage. It's definitely a class divide.

When things were good, they were great. Some years, I would make $100,000 for four months of work in the summer; in other seasons it was $60,000. But after the summer, everything drops off. The rent was so high I couldn't afford anything.

In this business, I lost myself. It's a world that 99.99% of the population can't understand, a world people can only dream of. But you lose your soul. I found myself in a world that's so seductive, but when you're not a corrupt person, it fucks with your mentality and perception of things. I was lost in a world of decadence.

One client said, "You're the quintessential Peter Pan." But I wasn't. I had to grow up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0h6u_0go0Aprx00
Partying in the Hamptons got out of hand and the "lavish" lifestyle became overwhelming, Thomas said. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

I went from living in mansions to living in a 6-by-6 tent in the woods

I had lost both my parents and lost what I felt was my emotional support system. When you're up high and you fall, it's hard. You can find yourself with nothing.

Eventually, my heart wasn't in the work I was doing, and clients noticed. People would say, "He's not as much fun." I was on my way down and falling apart. One low point was passing out drunk next to a swimming pool at a party, waking up grateful that nothing worse happened to me.

I had to go live a normal life for $20 an hour. There were odd jobs — as a manny, in carpentry, welding — but it wasn't close to the kind of money I was making before. I couldn't afford my cars, a Jaguar and an old Mercedes convertible, anymore. Now it was a bike or scooter with a basket for my stuff.

I'd blown all the money I made on hotels in New York City, trips to Europe, including Scotland to visit family, and taking friends out to expensive restaurants, where a five-person table can easily become an $800 bill.

The money ran out. There was no work in the winter here for what I do. After living in waterfront places in Sag Harbor when things were good, my $1,200 rent doubled to $2,400 in a booming real estate market that I couldn't afford. You go from living in nice cottages down the line to crashing in a friend's spare bed to couch surfing.

I ran out of options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SZn4_0go0Aprx00
The key to avoiding animals at night was pitching a tent near the train tracks, since the noise scares them off. iStock / Getty Images Plus

I bought a camouflage-colored tent from Kmart, and found a spot deep in the woods of East Hampton near the railroad tracks. (The animals steer clear because of the noise.) This became my new home for the next two years.

But this was not like my early 20s, backpacking through the Pyrenees with friends.

You had to have your story ready in case a cop came. I didn't know what was scarier: being caught by a cop or by someone I knew. I just kept thinking, "How am I going to get out of this?"

Sometimes, I would sleep in the woods one day and the next, some rich person who's in Miami for the season, would offer me their waterfront home in Southampton. I'd stay in the garage while the house was under construction and sign for packages.

But soon it was back to life in the woods in my 6-by-6 tent with my little wood-burning stove, eating 90-cent cans of beans from King Kullen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSqc0_0go0Aprx00
The median price of real estate in the Hamptons is $1.2 million, according to Redfin. PhotoAlto/Jerome Gorin / Getty Images

You have to learn all the tricks to survive in the woods

The $80 a month gym membership was essential — I showered, worked out, used the sauna and bathroom — before going back to sleep in the tent.

But it was more essential to know all the tricks not to come up on police radar.

You have to be deep — but not too deep — in the woods in case you need to get out to a main road. You don't want any cars to see you come out of the woods. You need to be invisible. If someone comes by and sees a guy with a knapsack, they'd see the tent and call the police.

Making fires in the woods is definitely off-limits. It would attract attention. But I managed to keep warm because the tent creates a lot of heat.

The summer heat was worse, and you had to get up early enough before the sun would bake you.

You cry yourself to sleep, thinking, "How did I get here? What did I do wrong?" Then you wake up in the morning, and it's a new day. You think it can change. You keep thinking there's a light at the end of the tunnel, taking side jobs for up to $250 a day in cash, but it's steady enough to get you out of the hole.

Sleeping on two yoga mats in a tent in the cold and heat takes a toll on you, mentally as well as physically.

You feel your body change when you sleep in the woods. There's no REM sleep — what if there's a dog or deer? Despite the urine-soaked tent to keep animals away, one time in the middle of the night a group of four or five deer smelled the food in the tent and encircled me. It scared the hell out of me. Your senses are heightened. You're never fully sleeping.

Still, I couldn't shake the fear that someone in the woods would find me and beat me up.

Slowly, the pieces started coming back together. I started feeling good about myself again. The work picked up and I got back on my feet. I plan upscale events now and live in a little cottage. I stay afloat. When money comes in now, I use it more wisely. I learned to be a lot more responsible.

But people are struggling. There are really no shelters out in the Hamptons, which is appalling considering these are the richest zip codes in the country.

After staying awake so many nights in the woods, you get clarity about what's important: Now, at age 51, I 100% have a deeper appreciation for life. Nothing is ever the end of the world.

For people struggling, I say hang in there and go to people for support. You'll get out of it.

Comments / 158

Willie Garcia
4d ago

Been there, done that, Nothing last forever.Life has many lessons to learn. Materialism has never been the true meaning of our existence here on earth. There is only one truth and it’s called tapping down into our spiritual awareness. The wildlife has never cared for the man made material world, yet they live content. People love the created instead of loving the creator.

Reply(7)
110
Bill
4d ago

Excellent! Thank you for sharing. I was raised wealthy. Never meant a hill of beans to me compared to finding my own happiness. Now I am financially poor but emotionally happy. Took a long time to get here and not an easy road but well worth the trip. God bless

Reply(1)
64
Jaydy Cahill
3d ago

You are not the only one, the average family is a few pay checks away from homelessness. If you were my family you’d have a place to go because people no longer believe that family takes care of family. I’m sorry your family is not lifting you up but God let you get where you are for a reason.

Reply(2)
39
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

96-year-old NYC landlord can't evict tenant who hasn't paid rent in almost 3 years

NEW YORK -- For months, CBS2 has been reporting on landlords of smaller properties, "mom and pop" landlords, who say their tenants have not paid rent in years. The problem was exacerbated by the pandemic. Monday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with an elderly landlord who still can't evict, even though the eviction moratorium was lifted months ago. "It's disrupting my family and everything else. It's a nightmare," Bill Pantano said. We first interviewed Pantano early in 2021. The 96-year-old landlord said his tenant had not paid rent since September 2019. "I've spent $130,000. I cannot afford to keep this man on this property," Pantano...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Southampton, NY
New York City, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#The Hamptons#Partying#Saudi
NBC News

Actress Mary Mara found dead in New York river

Actress Mary Mara, who appeared in "ER" and "Law & Order," was found dead in an upstate New York river in what is believed to be a drowning. Police say Mara's body showed no signs of foul play as the investigation continue.June 28, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ray Donovan and ER actress Mary Mara dead at age 61 after 'drowning in St. Lawrence river while swimming for exercise' during visit to her sister's summer home in northern New York

Actress Mary Mara has died after reportedly drowning in the St. Lawrence River. She was 61. New York State Police said the ER and Ray Donavan actress drowned while swimming for exercise, according to TMZ. Her body was discovered in the water in the town of Cape Vincent, New York,...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Homeless
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
Insider

Insider

501K+
Followers
30K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy