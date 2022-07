The power of Blockchain lies in building sophisticated access to harness DeFi innovation to unleash the next best investment opportunity: utilizing DeFi applications to DeCarbonize our bustling economy. EY hosts this panel discussion that will explore the role that blockchain can, and is, playing to help individuals and organizations track emissions, offset carbon and how this can be used for corporate and regulatory ESG reporting. How might your organization adopt and implement this framework?

