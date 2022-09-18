ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Haven’t Started Saving for Retirement by Age 40? Here Are 7 Ways To Catch Up

By John Csiszar
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

If you haven't started saving for retirement yet at age 40, don't panic. There are plenty of options you can take that can help you accelerate your savings and reach your retirement goals. But there's no longer any time to dilly-dally. You'll have to start taking concrete steps as soon as possible if you want to build up your nest egg to where it needs to be.

Find Out: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Good To Know: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

Here are some suggestions to get you on your way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2y2D_0go0AQzu00

Maximize Matching Contributions

If you work for a company that offers a 401(k) plan, that is typically your easiest path to a sizable retirement account. In addition to the tax benefits that these types of accounts provide, most 401(k) plans also offer matching contributions from employers. For example, your employer might match 100% of a maximum of 3% of your salary. This is the closest thing you will likely ever get to "free money," and it's a great way to boost your account value.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11niIS_0go0AQzu00

Contribute as Much as Possible

Regardless of your age, the best way to increase your account value rapidly is to contribute as much of your paycheck as you can. But this is particularly important when you are in your 40s, as you are likely at or near your peak earning years. In other words, contributing 15% of your paycheck when you are earning $80,000 per year will be much more impactful than kicking in 15% of your pay when you're earning just $25,000 per year. When your salary is high and going higher, that's the time to take advantage of maximum retirement plan contributions. This may cause some short-term pain if you're not used to saving, but it won't take long until you're used to a big portion of your earnings going to your retirement accounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbHwH_0go0AQzu00

Automate Your Contributions

If you're not in the habit of contributing to your retirement accounts, it can be hard to stick to a regular savings plan. The best way to avoid this obstacle is to automate the process. Start small by setting up regular transfers of perhaps 2% of your earnings to your 401(k) plan or other investment accounts. From there, you should steadily increase your automatic contributions in small increments, such as an additional 1% per month. It's likely you will hardly notice these increases, but before you know it, you'll be kicking in 15% or more of your income to your retirement accounts. Perhaps most importantly of all, you'll never forget to make a monthly contribution because it will be automatically deducted from your account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TtUZY_0go0AQzu00

Convert Some Expenditures Into Investments

Starting a retirement savings plan at age 40 is going to require some level of sacrifice. One way to boost your contributions is to divert some of your cash flow from discretionary spending to your investments. Take a close look at your budget and see where you can trim nonessential expenses and use that money to help fund your retirement. For example, if you go out to eat five times a week, cut that down to one or two at most and eat at home instead. This small change alone could translate to hundreds of dollars in savings every month that you can invest for your retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hT9FH_0go0AQzu00

Increase Your Earnings

In some sense, saving for retirement comes down to simple math. The more you sock away for your retirement, the larger your nest egg is likely to be. To this end, it's important to earn as much money as you can. Whether it comes from a side gig or a raise at your regular job, boosting your earnings is the best way to get more money for retirement. Just be sure to divert all of the extra income you pull in toward that purpose rather than falling prey to "lifestyle creep," where your spending increases along with your earnings. Remember that earning more money while you're working will also increase the amount of Social Security income you'll eventually receive in retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kt105_0go0AQzu00

Leverage Your Home

Your home is likely your most valuable asset. Depending on when you bought it, you may have substantial equity tied up in it. You can leverage your home to create additional wealth if you consult with experts and make prudent moves. On the more conservative side of things, you can rent out one or more rooms in your home to generate additional income for your retirement savings. If you understand real estate, you may also be able to use the equity in your home to purchase an additional property, which could provide both extra rental income and potential price appreciation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFWlF_0go0AQzu00

Push Your Retirement Date

No one wants to push their retirement date, but it can be a great help when you're trying to reach a savings goal. For starters, working an extra few years can help you generate additional earnings. It will also boost your Social Security payout -- as will delaying the date you claim benefits. Retiring a few years later also means that you will have a shorter period of time that your retirement savings will have to last.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Haven’t Started Saving for Retirement by Age 40? Here Are 7 Ways To Catch Up

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Student Debt#Tax Benefits#Social Security Income#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Student Loan Debt#Linus Retirement
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Is Your Money Coming?

So far in September, three payments have been disbursed by the Social Security Administration. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second and third went to those who receive Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain why below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates

How Much is Prince Harry Worth?

Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
CELEBRITIES
Cadrene Heslop

Families To Receive $450 Per Child

Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
FLORIDA STATE
Kiplinger

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
196K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy