ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Missouri Man Sues Popular Sporting Goods Store Over Pair Of Socks

By Logan DeLoye
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UafWM_0go0AA7W00
Photo: Getty Images

Kent Slaughter has been a devoted Bass Pro Shops customer for nearly a decade, but is taking a step back due to a dishonored lifetime warranty. According to Toronto Sun , Slaughter bought a pair of wool socks from a Bass Pro Shops location in Springfield nearly a decade ago. He specifically purchased the threadbare RedHead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks for the unique warranty that was promised.

Every so often, Slaughter would bring in a worn pair of socks and exchange them for a new pair from the same brand. The employees would give him the new pair of socks without charge and he would be on his way, until one day in 2021. As he entered the store, something changed. The employees refused his lifetime warranty and instead offered him a 60-day warranty. Slaughter was very upset and has since filed a lawsuit against the company for not honoring the initial guarantee.

Toronto Sun mentioned that the socks sell for $11.99, but the man was able to avoid that charge with the lifetime warranty. The new warranty that the man was offered would have only been for 60 days. The class action lawsuit that he filed detailed $5,000,000 in damages to him and others who have experienced a similar issue.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIX 105.7

Waterfalls Are Therapeutic To Look At. You Should See These 10 In Missouri

I was having a conversation recently with a friend who is going to New York for the first time. He asked about places to go or "Must-See" activities. I suggested walking to the top of the Statue of Liberty, a tour of Rockefeller Center and Niagara Falls. I did all three of those activities when I went to NY in high school. The Falls were majestic and therapeutic. I started to think, does Missouri have any waterfalls? Yes, it does. I thought you might be interested to see these 10 hidden ones.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Officials investigate worker’s death at Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Federal labor officials are investigating the death of a worker at the Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson. A spokeswoman for the federal Department of Labor says the employee was hospitalized Wednesday with head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a roller coaster. The employee was pronounced dead […]
BRANSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
KYTV

Multiple shootings in north Springfield leave residents in fear

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple shootings in the last few weeks in one Springfield neighborhood have residents asking why. The shootings have happened in the 800 block of North Lexington. Cindy Woodard has lived in the same house there for 35 years. After two shootings in her neighborhood, she is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
laduenews.com

8 Water Parks Within a Day’s Drive of St. Louis

Whether you have a little one seeking a simple splash pad or a teen ready to tackle a wicked waterslide, or you personally could use some relaxation on a lazy river, both Missouri and Illinois positively brim with water parks designed to excite visitors of all ages. METRO AREA ATTRACTIONS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: A head-on crash in Newton County kills both drivers, plus Oklahoma criticized for lack of transparency

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A head-on crash in Newton County, Missouri kills both drivers. It happened just after 7:00am Thursday morning, on East Highway 86, just west of Newtonia. Investigators say a car driven by 36-year-old Diania Bittner of Neosho, Missouri, crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by 66-year-old Jane Taylor of Stark City, Missouri. Bittner died at the scene. Taylor was flown to a hospital, where she died. There were no other people in either car. Read more about the crash here.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth Employee saves infant from hot car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jackie Muenks, a Radiology Manager at the Martin Center, climbed through a broken car window to save a ten-month-old from a hot car. Muenks’ said this all happened on July 14 just before her shift ended. “I had an employee come running into the lobby,” Muenks said. “He came and got me […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Goods#Wool Socks#Bass Pro Shops#Toronto Sun
KCTV 5

Over 100 acres damaged by fire in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KCTV) --- Three separate grass fires damaged over 150 acres on Saturday in Lebanon, Mo. The Lebanon Rural Fire District and Tri-County Fire Protection responded to three separate grassfires on Saturday. All of the fires were under control by 7 p.m. on Saturday. No injuries or structure damage...
LEBANON, MO
wgac.com

Hilarious Small Town Sign War Is Going Viral

I lived in Springfield, Missouri for 7 years. About 25 miles away is Marshfield. It’s a pleasant little town with a population of about 6,500 people. They have hosted President Harry S. Truman and President George H.W. Bush, have the oldest continuous Independence Day Celebration west of the Mississippi, and celebrate Astronomer Edwin P Hubble, who attended elementary school in Marshfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Federal prosecutors file charges in Springfield bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal prosecutors filed bank robbery charges against a man arrested for robbing a Springfield bank. Michael C. Loyd faces charges in the case. Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say Loyd left the bank with cash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash involving RV in Barry County, Mo.

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died after his SUV was struck by an RV in southern Barry County. Bruce Meyers, of Shell Knob, died in the crash Friday. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Meyers was driving on State Highway 86, west of Golden, Missouri around 12:40 Friday afternoon when he failed to yield to an oncoming RV. The crash sent the 75-year-old’s SUV into a parked truck. Meyers died at the scene.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

‘Bear in the Air’ over Joplin; Police agencies work an aggressive vehicle enforcement event

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers along with local Jasper County agencies conducted a traffic operation. Joplin Police confirm with us the JPD Traffic Unit, along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s office are assisting the MSHP, conducting an aggressive vehicle enforcement event focused at impaired and careless drivers.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle house fire in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a house fire Sunday evening in north Springfield. Several firefighters arrived at the fire around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Hovey near the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Division. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. They say neighbors reported squatters...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri Sheriffs say they will not give up CCW information to FBI

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple sheriffs across Missouri have publicly announced they will not give out any conceal and carry information to agencies that ask for it. In August, Missouri is due to be audited by the federal government. A regular computer technology review is done to ensure that no office misuses that database, which contains CCW entered by sheriff’s offices. Many sheriffs are taking to social media to say they will not release that information if asked to do so by any agency, including the FBI.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Man found dead after Table Rock Lake search

BRANSON, Mo.-  According to officials, recovery has been made for a missing swimmer on Sunday, July 24. On Saturday a call was made to Stone County dispatch around 4:00 PM in regards to a man at Table Rock Lake who has reportedly been underwater for an extended period of time. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
462
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy