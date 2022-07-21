ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago
LENEXA, Kan. — A man died while riding his motorcycle in Lenexa Wednesday night.

Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Kevin M. Joyce of Lenexa.

Investigators said Joyce was traveling westbound on West 87th Street when he ran a red light at Maurer Road. Joyce hit the side of a car as the driver turned onto Maurer Road.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash and cooperated with officers.

Lenexa said the crash remains under investigation.

#Police#Traffic Accident
