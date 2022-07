KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A late night shooting has sent two people to the hospital in Kalamazoo. Monday at around 11:15 p.m., two victims of gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to investigate the shooting. The scene of the shooting was found in the 800 block of Woodbury Street.

