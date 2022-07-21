A new video game where you play as a stray cat is taking the internet by storm — here's what it's like to play

Normally, human kids are the ones refusing to eat their veggies. To be fair, they're a bit harder to dress up than other ingredients, but they're not that bad... right?. Kids might disagree, and this Pit Bull is even less of a fan of the green stuff. When Apollo's mama handed him a single pea to try straight out of her hand, pure chaos ensued. Naturally, TikTok can't get enough--and neither can we! Apollo's reaction is absolutely golden, so props to his mama for capturing and sharing the moment on his account, @apollothebully_. He certainly feels some type of way about this veggie!
