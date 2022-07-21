ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new video game where you play as a stray cat is taking the internet by storm — here's what it's like to play

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
 4 days ago
"Stray." Annapurna Interactive
  • "Stray" is a new sci-fi video game about a cat lost in a robot city.
  • People have taken to social media to post videos of their cats watching them play.
  • Here's what the game looks like, how to play, and more details.

