There are always so many events going on in the summer in Maine that it's hard to mention them all, but you are in luck with this bonus edition of even more things to do this weekend. You now have a few more events to choose from. Plenty of family-friendly events and some just for adults. In other words, something for everyone. Remember to grab your sunscreen, bug spray, shades, and something to keep you hydrated if you are out during the day in this heat. Have a great weekend, everyone!

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO