PUEBLO, Colo. — On Friday, Pueblo School District 60 leaders and board members toured the new Centennial and East High Schools, slated to open in 2023. According to a Facebook post by D60, the construction is now 65% complete. With the familiar red and gold colors already in place at Centennial and East, the two-story, expansive buildings are quickly taking the shape of state-of-the-art educational facilities that scholars, staff, and the community can expect in a little more than a year from now.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO