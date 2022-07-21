PPS announces Dr. Wayne Walters as permanent superintendent

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tough night for bars and restaurants along Penn Avenue. Business owners along the street say they lost thousands of dollars after their water was shut off by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. They said they were not told about any scheduled shut-offs. As a result, they were forced to turn customers away. "It's very frustrating, busy Friday night, big convention in town, we had a full restaurant, we're losing thousands of dollars and so is every other restaurant up and down the street," said Todd Mithias, the owner of August Henry's Burger Bar. "Some of these servers, they depend on this money, the bartenders and kitchen staff, they depended on this money - now they're all losing out on wages also." KDKA has reached out to PWSA for comment and we are awaiting a response.

