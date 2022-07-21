ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PPS announces Dr. Wayne Walters as permanent superintendent

By Melissa Rayworth
kidsburgh.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter serving as Pittsburgh Public Schools’ interim superintendent since Oct. 1, Dr. Wayne Walters was announced as superintendent today by the Pittsburgh Board of Public Education. Walters was named to the post after a national search conducted by BWP & Associates drew 29 applicants from 13 states and one other...

www.kidsburgh.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Aspinwall, Fox Chapel

Aspinwall Civil Service Commission seeking alternates. Aspinwall officials seek two alternates for the Civil Service Commission. Those interested in the positions can submit resumes and letters of interest to the borough office, 217 Commercial Ave. Aspinwall searches for next junior council member. Aspinwall’s junior council member seat is vacant.
ASPINWALL, PA
wtae.com

First annual 'Disability Pride Pittsburgh' held in Downtown

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh held its first "Disability Pride Pittsburgh" event Saturday to celebrate the city's diversity and inclusion. The celebration took place on Fort Duquesne Boulevard in Downtown Pittsburgh. The celebration also honors the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The event included entertainment, advocacy, giveaways, resource tables,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
City
Wayne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Free food distribution set at Pittsburgh Mills

A free mass food distribution for Alle-Kiski Valley families will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Pittsburgh Mills. The drive-thru-only event is hosted by the Harrison-based Allegheny Valley Association of Churches (AVAC) and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Since the pandemic hit, the food distribution...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

10 best August events in Pittsburgh for fun-loving kids

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. August events in Pittsburgh will keep summer’s excitement going and squeeze in the most family fun before the school year resumes. Water sports, jousting and the messiest festival in town are on the calendar. Pittsburgh families will not want to miss these engaging opportunities for kids throughout the Pittsburgh region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pps#Bwp Associates#Board Of Education#Giant Eagle
WPXI Pittsburgh

AG Shapiro files lawsuit against Pittsburgh area car dealership

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — In a new lawsuit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has charged Sharpsburg used car dealer, JK Motor Cars, with deceptive business practices. The suit filed in Allegheny County court claims the company and managing member Jaison Kelly violated consumer protection laws by selling “unroadworthy cars and fail[ing] to disclose, prior to sale, serious problems.”
SHARPSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Work begins next week on restoration of National Negro Opera House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Apple Street in Homewood will soon see some heavy construction equipment at the site of a historic Queen Ann-style mansion.  Behind the overgrown foliage, some say, is a diamond with a sparking story."Mary Cardwell Dawson was a hidden story, was a hidden figure," said Jonnet Solomon, executive director of the National Opera House. "A huge part of history, it's a huge part of Pittsburgh's history, a huge part of history in opera."Solomon is referring to the 13-room mansion that was once home to the National Negro Opera House. It was home to the first Black opera company...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
wtae.com

Mastriano called out for campaign ties to social media platform critics say is filled with hate speech

PITTSBURGH — Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano has spent thousands of dollars with a far-right social media platform critics say is filled with hate speech. Pittsburgh Jewish community leaders, some area elected officials and Democrat Josh Shapiro's campaign for governor are calling out Mastriano over the association with the platform known as Gab.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske

Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske were born suddenly late in the evening on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Seneca, PA at UPMC Northwest via emergency c-section at only 25 weeks into the pregnancy. The twins were both transported to Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh shortly after to be placed...
SENECA, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: July 22-24

The funky soul sounds of Joslyn & The Sweet Compression will fill Greensburg’s St. Clair Park on Friday, as the weekly SummerSounds concert gets underway at 7 p.m. Powerhouse vocalist Joslyn Hampton and her brass-heavy band play original music influenced by generations of groove music. Band member Marty Charters, who is Hampton’s stepfather, has toured with music legends such as Junior Wells, Buddy Guy and Van Morrison. The group released its self-titled debut album in 2019.
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Avenue businesses say they lost thousands after PWSA shut off their water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tough night for bars and restaurants along Penn Avenue. Business owners along the street say they lost thousands of dollars after their water was shut off by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. They said they were not told about any scheduled shut-offs. As a result, they were forced to turn customers away. "It's very frustrating, busy Friday night, big convention in town, we had a full restaurant, we're losing thousands of dollars and so is every other restaurant up and down the street," said Todd Mithias, the owner of August Henry's Burger Bar. "Some of these servers, they depend on this money, the bartenders and kitchen staff, they depended on this money - now they're all losing out on wages also." KDKA has reached out to PWSA for comment and we are awaiting a response.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Child falls out of 2nd-story window in McKees Rocks

A child was taken to an area hospital hospital Sunday afternoon shortly after 2:30 p.m. after falling out of a second-story window in McKees Rocks, according to Allegheny County emergency dispatchers. The condition of the child was not available. McKees Rock police and EMS responded to the incident at a...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy