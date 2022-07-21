PPS announces Dr. Wayne Walters as permanent superintendent
By Melissa Rayworth
After serving as Pittsburgh Public Schools’ interim superintendent since Oct. 1, Dr. Wayne Walters was announced as superintendent today by the Pittsburgh Board of Public Education. Walters was named to the post after a national search conducted by BWP & Associates drew 29 applicants from 13 states and one other...
As a new school year approaches, COVID-19 infections are again on the rise, fueled by highly transmissible variants, filling families with dread. They fear the return of a pandemic scourge: outbreaks that sideline large numbers of teachers, close school buildings and force students back into remote learning. Some school systems...
Aspinwall Civil Service Commission seeking alternates. Aspinwall officials seek two alternates for the Civil Service Commission. Those interested in the positions can submit resumes and letters of interest to the borough office, 217 Commercial Ave. Aspinwall searches for next junior council member. Aspinwall’s junior council member seat is vacant.
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh held its first "Disability Pride Pittsburgh" event Saturday to celebrate the city's diversity and inclusion. The celebration took place on Fort Duquesne Boulevard in Downtown Pittsburgh. The celebration also honors the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The event included entertainment, advocacy, giveaways, resource tables,...
The Shaler Area high school class of 1972 will be hosting a reunion banquet at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Siebs’s upstairs banquet hall. A reunion picnic will be held at noon on Sept. 25 at Kiwanis Park. For more information and registration, visit shalerarea1972.org. Road closure. Vilsack Road...
A free mass food distribution for Alle-Kiski Valley families will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Pittsburgh Mills. The drive-thru-only event is hosted by the Harrison-based Allegheny Valley Association of Churches (AVAC) and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Since the pandemic hit, the food distribution...
Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. August events in Pittsburgh will keep summer’s excitement going and squeeze in the most family fun before the school year resumes. Water sports, jousting and the messiest festival in town are on the calendar. Pittsburgh families will not want to miss these engaging opportunities for kids throughout the Pittsburgh region.
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The Bethel Park community came together Saturday to remember a local high school teacher who was killed in an accident earlier this summer. Jon Gentile, a social studies teacher, died in May following an accident while kayaking. The "celebration of life" was held Saturday at...
A suburban Pittsburgh resident has been sentenced in federal court to four years’ probation, 180 days of house arrest, and a fine of $4,000 for his conviction on Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. He was also ordered to make full restitution to the University of Pittsburgh.
SHARPSBURG, Pa. — In a new lawsuit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has charged Sharpsburg used car dealer, JK Motor Cars, with deceptive business practices. The suit filed in Allegheny County court claims the company and managing member Jaison Kelly violated consumer protection laws by selling “unroadworthy cars and fail[ing] to disclose, prior to sale, serious problems.”
PITTSBURGH — Some projections within the airline industry project a pilot shortage to reach 32,000 in the United States in 10 years. It hovers around 8,000 in 2023, based on industry data. Training the next generation: Click the video above to see how students are learning about aviation at...
Waiting for water tests and wondering about extent of damage. James Gillin was at his home in the hamlet of New Freeport when a neighbor came looking for him. “He came down because he knows I work for the gas company. And he found a geyser in his yard,” Gillin says.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Apple Street in Homewood will soon see some heavy construction equipment at the site of a historic Queen Ann-style mansion. Behind the overgrown foliage, some say, is a diamond with a sparking story."Mary Cardwell Dawson was a hidden story, was a hidden figure," said Jonnet Solomon, executive director of the National Opera House. "A huge part of history, it's a huge part of Pittsburgh's history, a huge part of history in opera."Solomon is referring to the 13-room mansion that was once home to the National Negro Opera House. It was home to the first Black opera company...
The class began with a big stretch. As attendees followed qigong instructor Vince Galloni, originally of Charleroi, in a warmup — bouncing gently, tapping their heads and massaging their necks — a calm washed over the exercise room inside the Bethel Park Community Center. “This connects you to...
PITTSBURGH — Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano has spent thousands of dollars with a far-right social media platform critics say is filled with hate speech. Pittsburgh Jewish community leaders, some area elected officials and Democrat Josh Shapiro's campaign for governor are calling out Mastriano over the association with the platform known as Gab.
Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske were born suddenly late in the evening on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Seneca, PA at UPMC Northwest via emergency c-section at only 25 weeks into the pregnancy. The twins were both transported to Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh shortly after to be placed...
The funky soul sounds of Joslyn & The Sweet Compression will fill Greensburg’s St. Clair Park on Friday, as the weekly SummerSounds concert gets underway at 7 p.m. Powerhouse vocalist Joslyn Hampton and her brass-heavy band play original music influenced by generations of groove music. Band member Marty Charters, who is Hampton’s stepfather, has toured with music legends such as Junior Wells, Buddy Guy and Van Morrison. The group released its self-titled debut album in 2019.
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 11:00 p.m. Duquesne Light Company has issued a statement saying that nearly 50,000 customers had power restored as of Sunday evening. More than 3,000 customers are still without power across Allegheny and Beaver counties. The company said Sunday’s high temperatures created further outages for them to...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tough night for bars and restaurants along Penn Avenue. Business owners along the street say they lost thousands of dollars after their water was shut off by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. They said they were not told about any scheduled shut-offs. As a result, they were forced to turn customers away. "It's very frustrating, busy Friday night, big convention in town, we had a full restaurant, we're losing thousands of dollars and so is every other restaurant up and down the street," said Todd Mithias, the owner of August Henry's Burger Bar. "Some of these servers, they depend on this money, the bartenders and kitchen staff, they depended on this money - now they're all losing out on wages also." KDKA has reached out to PWSA for comment and we are awaiting a response.
PITTSBURGH — Phishing scams are targeting PNC customers, and they are so sophisticated that they appear to be real. Some of these attempts come via email or text message, saying there has been “unauthorized activity” on your account and to call an 888 number. The scams via...
A child was taken to an area hospital hospital Sunday afternoon shortly after 2:30 p.m. after falling out of a second-story window in McKees Rocks, according to Allegheny County emergency dispatchers. The condition of the child was not available. McKees Rock police and EMS responded to the incident at a...
