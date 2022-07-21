$2.4 billion Chicago to Peoria Rail Project moves into inception phase

In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025. Since that legislation was signed, there have been four increases in the minimum wage. During 2020, most residents saw two...
JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 81.
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado has touched down in suburban Chicago. Meteorologist Todd Kluber says snapped trees and minor damage to roofs were reported Saturday in Naperville, west of Chicago. The tornado was part of thunderstorms that rolled through the...
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is in need of bus drivers and mechanics. The CTA, in conjunction with ATU Local 241, is hosting a career fair to find applicants on Saturday. SEE ALSO | Chicago tourism rebounding as hotels seek workers to fill thousands of jobs. The event is happening...
Searching for the best wine in Illinois? You only have to travel about an hour and a half outside Chicago, according to a list from Yelp. Prairie State Winery was named the best in Illinois in a list released this month from Yelp, which reveals the top wineries in each state across the U.S.
Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, once a vibrant, affordable community in the Near North Side of Chicago, sought to prove what public housing projects could offer. Popularly known as the setting for the iconic film Candyman, Cabrini-Green’s history of neglect, racism, and government corruption led the housing projects into disrepair. After...
The former Edison Middle School property in Gary is one step closer to having new life. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the Gary Common Council approved a rezoning of the property for Hammond-based Djuric Trucking to relocate its corporate headquarters to the site, despite opposition from residents.
The Chicago Furniture Bank is on a mission to bring comfort and dignity to people who are struggling. Here to talk about a special partnership between the Chicago Furniture Bank and Walter E. Smithe Is Andrew Witherspoon and Maureen Smithe. 312-752-0211.
CREST HILL, Illinois - The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes hit the Chicago area on Saturday morning – one that went through Crest Hill and Joliet, and another in Naperville. The same storm flooded roads all over the Chicago area, particularly in Lake County. The tornado...
(The Center Square) – A transit employee in Chicago made more than $300,000 in 2021, making him the highest-paid employee for the system. Andre Cruz, a signal maintainer for the Chicago Transit Authority, made $302,075, according to transit payroll records. His hourly base pay was $56.55, which would be $117,624 a year for working 40 hours a week.
Monday, July 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Some residents of Bellwood were left wondering over the weekend what happened in the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue, which was taped off by law enforcement officials for several hours over the weekend.
Two Aldi locations in Chicago have closed their doors abruptly, claiming crime and theft as one of the reasons. Grocers have been struggling elsewhere throughout Illinois and closing as well. Chicago has seen several grocers close their doors within the city. Earlier this year, Whole Foods closed one of its...
In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
AURORA, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- An auction is planned next week for all sorts of items from a longtime Aurora pizza place that closed for good last month. Bill Poss, the owner of Luigi’s Pizza and Fun Center, said on Facebook in late May that one of the big reasons for closing was because it was so hard to get enough people to work.
Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list. Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia announced residents with a veteran's designation on their Illinois State ID or driver's license can permanently obtain a city sticker at no cost. "Our goal at the Office of the City Clerk is to serve as the link between communities and...
A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
MoneyGeek.com, using the most recent crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), took a look at nearly 300 American cities (297) with populations of over 100,000 to determine the safest and most dangerous places along with their per capita costs of crime. MoneyGeek points out that there's an...
