Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1PM at Mangum Funeral Home, Center, Texas. From childhood, Betty was a faithful member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She went on to play the piano and become a choir member. She was the wife of the late Donell Parker. Together, they shared 68 years of marriage and a treasure trove of memories.

CENTER, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO