West Richland homes without power following brush fire

Image via West Richland Police Department, Facebook

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Firefighters and first responders brought a Thursday morning blaze under control shortly after responding, but homes on Ridge Road are left powerless due to complications with the fire.

According to the West Richland Police Department, crews were dispatched to the 6900-block of E Ridge Road at 9:56 a.m. for reports that a fire was sparked and was spreading toward Ranch Road.

RECENT: Tri-Cities SWAT performs explosive breaching and active shooter training

Benton County fire crews arrived at the scene along with several West Richland police officers who helped to secure the scene and inform people in the community. It didn’t take long for them to bring the smokey blaze under control and ensure that it would stop spreading further.

However, power lines were impacted in the area, leaving homes in the immediate area without power. WRPD officials are unsure of how long it will take for power to be restored.

Fire crews will remain at the scene to monitor hotspots and prevent any further issues into the afternoon. West Richland police officers extended a thank you to them for remaining on the scene and keeping the community safe in spite of the heat.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.