ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Richland, WA

West Richland homes without power following brush fire

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGn8r_0go06WpH00
Image via West Richland Police Department, Facebook

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Firefighters and first responders brought a Thursday morning blaze under control shortly after responding, but homes on Ridge Road are left powerless due to complications with the fire.

According to the West Richland Police Department, crews were dispatched to the 6900-block of E Ridge Road at 9:56 a.m. for reports that a fire was sparked and was spreading toward Ranch Road.

RECENT: Tri-Cities SWAT performs explosive breaching and active shooter training

Benton County fire crews arrived at the scene along with several West Richland police officers who helped to secure the scene and inform people in the community. It didn’t take long for them to bring the smokey blaze under control and ensure that it would stop spreading further.

However, power lines were impacted in the area, leaving homes in the immediate area without power. WRPD officials are unsure of how long it will take for power to be restored.

Fire crews will remain at the scene to monitor hotspots and prevent any further issues into the afternoon. West Richland police officers extended a thank you to them for remaining on the scene and keeping the community safe in spite of the heat.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Richland, WA
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Benton County, WA
Crime & Safety
West Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
ncwlife.com

Moses Lake woman dies trying to rescue dog from irrigation canal

A Moses Lake woman died Sunday afternoon while trying to rescue a family dog from an irrigation canal near Royal City. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado did not resurface after she went into the water about 12:45 p.m. She reportedly became trapped by the turbulence...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman dies after falling into canal near Royal City while trying to rescue dog

ROYAL CITY — A Moses Lake woman trying to rescue her dog from a canal near Royal City died after she fell into the water. Emergency personnel responded about 12:45 p.m. Sunday to a canal off of Dodson Road Southwest, near Road 12 Southwest after witnesses say 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado had fallen into the canal, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
ROYAL CITY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Power Lines#Tri Cities Swat#Wrpd#Rewritten
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Cooling centers across Southeast Washington open doors for heat wave

It’s always important to keep cool in the summertime, but when the temperatures reach extreme levels, the situation grows dire. People across Southeast Washington need a safe haven to cool off, drink some water and get out from under the sun. Below you’ll find our rolling list of locations across Southeast Washington where you can enjoy some air conditioning and...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Well Known Local Auto Repair Owner Guilty in L & I Scam

According to the Department of Labor and Industries, the owner-operator of a now-closed auto repair and customization shop has been sentenced to 30 days of home electronic monitoring for his role in a worker's comp insurance scam. Rod's Cars is now listed as closed. The long-time shop on Clearwater was...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Cement truck overturned in roundabout

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the Myra Road and Heritage Road roundabout. A cement truck overturned inside the roundabout and it is expected to take some time to get it back upright. No injuries have been reported, according to...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy