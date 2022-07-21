ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX aborts launch of Falcon 9 rocket carrying 46 Starlink satellites

By Brett Tingley
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdnSk_0go06MFF00
SpaceX aborted the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of the company's Starlink internet satellites just before liftoff on Thursday (July 21)

SpaceX aborted the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of the company's Starlink internet satellites just before liftoff on Thursday (July 21).

The Falcon 9 rocket was just 46 seconds away from launch when mission controllers announced the abort. The rocket, which has flown three times before, was set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission is carrying 46 of the company's Starlink internet satellites and would have marked SpaceX's 32nd launch of 22, surpassing the company's 2021 record of 31 launches.

Following the abort, SpaceX announced via Twitter (opens in new tab) that the launch has been rescheduled for tomorrow (June 22) at 1:39 p.m. EDT (5:39 p.m. GMT or 10:39 a.m. local time at the launch pad). The company has not offered any details about the cause of the abort.

"There are a thousand ways a launch can go wrong, and only one way that it can go right," SpaceX quality systems engineering manager Kate Tice said during live launch commentary. "Given that, we are overly cautious on the ground, and if the team or the vehicle sees anything that looks even slightly off, they will stop the countdown as we saw today. The vehicle and the payload are in good health and the team gave it their best effort to recycle within the window, but [launch is] not in the cards for today."

It was a gray day at the company's California launch site; the broadcast showed a launchpad covered in fog that completely obscured the rocket as rain dotted the camera lens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9KPc_0go06MFF00
Dense fog shrouded the launchpad at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday (July 21). (Image credit: SpaceX via YouTube)

You can watch Friday's launch attempt, including the Falcon 9's first stage landing attempt on the SpaceX "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship in the Pacific Ocean, here at Space.com or directly on SpaceX's YouTube (opens in new tab) channel. SpaceX's coverage typically begins some 15 minutes prior to launch, but all launches are subject to changes due to technical issues or weather.

SpaceX has successfully launched three groups of Starlink satellites so far this month from its Florida launch site, most recently on Sunday (July 17). That launch saw its Falcon 9 rocket's first stage successfully make its landing on Just Read the Instructions.

SpaceX has launched over 2,800 Starlink satellites (opens in new tab) to date, 2,115 of which are believed to be operational, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell. The satellites are designed to provide global high-speed internet coverage, particularly in remote or underdeveloped locations.

Follow Brett on Twitter at @bretttingley (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or on Facebook (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDhxF_0go06MFF00

Brett is a science and technology journalist who is curious about emerging concepts in spaceflight, aerospace, and robotics. Brett's work has appeared on The War Zone at TheDrive.com, Popular Science, the History Channel, Science Discovery, and more. Brett obtained a Bachelor’s degree in English from Clemson University and a Master’s degree in Rhetoric and Composition from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In his free time, Brett is a working musician, a hobbyist electronics engineer and cosplayer, an avid LEGO fan, and enjoys hiking and camping throughout the Appalachian Mountains with his wife and two children.

Comments / 5

NoMiddleRoad
1d ago

.. And blastoff the next day .. AND lands another booster rocket for REUSE .. who does that? hint: NOBODY but Elon Musk .. Defund NASA

Reply
4
Related
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

New Jupiter images show the James Webb telescope’s incredible full potential

Last week, NASA finally began releasing the first data collected using the James Webb space telescope. The data includes over 40 terabytes of content, including several new Jupiter images. While all of the data is exciting, the images of Jupiter showcase just how much potential James Webb has to collect data around bright objects as it observes our universe.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Rocket#Falcon 9#Gmt
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Mail

China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk

In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

Here's What Would Actually Happen If All The Planets Aligned

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2000 ... absolutely nothing happened. The uproar over the anticipated Y2K bug was just one of many failed doomsday predictions throughout history. But before that scare faded away, the world's residents got worked up by yet another end of days scenario. This one didn't center around the world's computers crashing to send us back to the dark ages, but planets lining up to cause earthquakes, floods, and possibly rending the Earth asunder. On May 5, 2000, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn (even the Moon got in on it) came within 25 degrees of each other in the sky. Also, the "great conjunction" of Jupiter and Saturn took place at the end of the month, an event that happens about every 20 years (via NASA). Again... nothing cataclysmic happened.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

11 remarkable images of NASA's record-breaking hypersonic aircraft X-43A

NASA's X-43A, also known as the Hyper X program, was a $230 million high-risk, high-payoff research program that led to a hypersonic flight in March of 2004. "A ramjet operates by subsonic combustion of fuel in a stream of air compressed by the forward speed of the aircraft itself, as opposed to a normal jet engine, in which the compressor section (the fan blades) compresses the air. Ramjets operate from about Mach 3 to Mach 6," stated a NASA release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

James Webb Spots the Farthest Galaxy Humans Have Ever Seen, Near the Dawn of Time

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists think they have discovered the most distant—and potentially oldest—galaxy ever seen in the universe using new observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the most powerful observatory ever launched, according to a study posted on the preprint server arXiv on Tuesday.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

NASA’s Perseverance rover found a mysterious bundle of string on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance Rover discovered a mysterious string on Mars. The string was in an area that NASA hadn’t explored yet. However, the space agency doesn’t believe that the string is extraterrestrial in nature. Instead, they believe it may be from the Perseverance’s landing. And that it ended up here thanks to Mars’ strong winds.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy