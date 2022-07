The entire conference realignment process appears to be in a holding pattern while Notre Dame figures out what it wants to do moving forward. Perceived as the next biggest domino to fall in the world of realignment, Notre Dame is the one school remaining that could cherrypick its future conference home if the leaders in charge ultimately decide the time is now to abandon its beloved football independence. The Big Ten makes the most sense, according to ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO