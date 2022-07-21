Casey White faces firearm charges in Indiana after escape

FILE – Photo provided by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office shows inmate Casey White. (Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office via AP) Read More

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail before being located in southern Indiana, is now facing gun charges.

On Thursday, a federal grand jury in Evansville returned an indictment charging White with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm.

In April, White escaped from a jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama along with corrections officer Vicky White. They led law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt leading to Evansville.

The U.S. Marshals tracked the duo to a motel across from the sheriff’s office. When they saw authorities, the duo took off, resulting in a chase that ended in a rollover crash initiated by a pit maneuver by investigators.

Vanderburg County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the duo were prepared for a shootout when they were captured. Investigators found the couple carrying $29,000 in cash, four handguns and an AR-15 rifle.

The United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana says Casey White was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive from justice and due to his 2019 felony convictions for attempted murder and kidnapping in Limestone County, Alabama.

Casey White is currently in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections, serving a 75-year sentence. He is also charged with capital murder for the 2015 slaying of Connie Ridgeway. Police found Ridgeway stabbed to death in her living room in what they said was a murder-for-hire.

Casey White also faces charges in the murder of Vicky White. An indictment alleges that Casey White caused Vicky White’s death “in the course of and in furtherance of committing escape in the first-degree.”

Casey White will make his initial appearance in the Southern District of Indiana at a later date. If convicted, the office says Casey White faces up to ten years in federal prison on each count.