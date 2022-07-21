ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate change is causing extreme weather in Ohio, Sen. Brown wants to protect workers from it

Cover picture for the articleIt was a weather double whammy in the Miami Valley yesterday: the heat index was in the triple digits and thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes were forecasted for the evening. Extreme weather like yesterday will become more common, scientists say, because of climate change. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown` said workers...

Cora Ida Dora
4d ago

Senator Brown should work on fixing his attitude of supporting wide open borders AND his anti labor position supporting illegals taking our jobs.

Mich Schramm
4d ago

Are they talking about the same temperatures that have been happening every summer for thousands of years

John 8:32
4d ago

I’ve been on this planet 84 years and I don’t see any difference in the climate. There is, however, a lot of pollution.

