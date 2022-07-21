The West is facing difficult choices in continuing sanctions against Russia - but the right move is to 'bite the bullet' and end exceptions for its energy sector, Mohamed El-Erian says
- The west needs to "bite the bullet" and fully sanction Russia's energy sector, Mohamed El-Erian said.
- The economist thinks carve-outs for energy give Russia a "back door" and could disrupt global finance.
- The consequences may be severe, but short-lived if countries can coordinate and ban together, he said.
