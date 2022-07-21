The West is facing difficult choices in continuing sanctions against Russia - but the right move is to 'bite the bullet' and end exceptions for its energy sector, Mohamed El-Erian says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO