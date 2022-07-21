Florida Dad Has Most Casual Response To Getting His Pinky Ripped Off By A Shark: “Lost My Godd*mn Pinky, F*ck”

My guy must’ve never seen Jaws before.

First off, I don’t care how small a shark may be. That “small shark” still has the ability to take a big ol’ bite out of you.

There’s a reason that every single fishing safety site warns you to never grab near a shark’s mouth while removing it from the water, and always use two hands in BOLD PRINT.

Just take this dad for instance…

According to The Sun, Brett Reeder was shark fishing with his family off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, when he reeled in a small shark.

In an effort to impress his son, he attempted to pick up the shark out of the water.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worse, when the shark swiftly got a hold of Brett’s pinky finger.

He struggles with it for a second, and next thing you know you see blood coming from shark’s mouth, and Brett yells:

“Aw dammit! I lost my god damn pinky, FUCK!”

I will admit, it appears that Reeder handled the pain pretty casually, as I probably would’ve already passed out from shock at that point.

I mean dude, you literally lost a body part, and you’re acting like you just dropped a foul ball in the stands of a local baseball game.

Props to you… I guess?

Shark Steals Spanish Mackerel Right Off Fisherman’s Line

I mean, it’s about as cool as it gets in a way, but losing a nice fish especially to another animal always hurts a bit.

It wouldn’t be the devastation of it just getting off your hook and you wondering what you did wrong for the next hour. But, it would still hurt.

The ocean, it’s a place of the unknown and unexpected. The more time you spend there the more wild stuff you will witness. For me, I’m good… when I’m in water I feel like a fish out of it. A shark would have its way with me everyday of the week.

Having one come this close is pretty wild.

This group of fishermen in Australia were out for a day of fun when one of them hooked into a nice Spanish mackerel. He has a good fight with it but gets it right into the boat. His buddy goes to gaff it but misses so the fish takes back off for a short run.

Just as he gets it back reeled you see a shark appear quickly, starring right at the fish. It takes off and gets a few quick bites in taking the fish right off the line.

If they hadn’t had missed the gaff the first time it would have been in the boat.

But, then again you wouldn’t have a story this good…