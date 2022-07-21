ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Dad Has Most Casual Response To Getting His Pinky Ripped Off By A Shark: “Lost My Godd*mn Pinky, F*ck”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bS7dC_0go05iVK00

My guy must’ve never seen Jaws before.

First off, I don’t care how small a shark may be. That “small shark” still has the ability to take a big ol’ bite out of you.

There’s a reason that every single fishing safety site warns you to never grab near a shark’s mouth while removing it from the water, and always use two hands in BOLD PRINT.

Just take this dad for instance…

According to The Sun, Brett Reeder was shark fishing with his family off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, when he reeled in a small shark.

In an effort to impress his son, he attempted to pick up the shark out of the water.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worse, when the shark swiftly got a hold of Brett’s pinky finger.

He struggles with it for a second, and next thing you know you see blood coming from shark’s mouth, and Brett yells:

“Aw dammit! I lost my god damn pinky, FUCK!”

I will admit, it appears that Reeder handled the pain pretty casually, as I probably would’ve already passed out from shock at that point.

I mean dude, you literally lost a body part, and you’re acting like you just dropped a foul ball in the stands of a local baseball game.

Props to you… I guess?

Shark Steals Spanish Mackerel Right Off Fisherman’s Line

I mean, it’s about as cool as it gets in a way, but losing a nice fish especially to another animal always hurts a bit.

It wouldn’t be the devastation of it just getting off your hook and you wondering what you did wrong for the next hour. But, it would still hurt.

The ocean, it’s a place of the unknown and unexpected. The more time you spend there the more wild stuff you will witness. For me, I’m good… when I’m in water I feel like a fish out of it. A shark would have its way with me everyday of the week.

Having one come this close is pretty wild.

This group of fishermen in Australia were out for a day of fun when one of them hooked into a nice Spanish mackerel. He has a good fight with it but gets it right into the boat. His buddy goes to gaff it but misses so the fish takes back off for a short run.

Just as he gets it back reeled you see a shark appear quickly, starring right at the fish. It takes off and gets a few quick bites in taking the fish right off the line.

If they hadn’t had missed the gaff the first time it would have been in the boat.

But, then again you wouldn’t have a story this good…

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Chicks Chow Down On A Deer Fawn Their Mother Brought Back To The Nest

Bald eagles are one badass bird, never ceasing to amaze. Whether it’s catching a fish so big they have to swim to shore, bringing back a housecat to the nest or fighting a coyote over some food. Whatever they do, it just seems amazing. I don’t know exactly what makes them so intriguing but I have a few ideas. One is that they are amazing predators with vision four times better than a human. They live to kill are very […] The post Bald Eagle Chicks Chow Down On A Deer Fawn Their Mother Brought Back To The Nest first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Whiskey Riff

“Mommy Just Needs To Put On Some Paw Patrol Right Now” – Caitlyn Smith’s Hangover Remedy Makes Parents Everywhere Feel Seen

One of the “Circles of Hell” in Dante’s “Inferno” is a hangover when you have kids. And if you’re a degenerate parent like me, you felt seen listening to Caitlyn Smith’s interview on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast. When asked about her best strategies for battling a hangover with young kids, Smith went straight to “Adventure Bay:”
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Pinky#Fish#Florida Dad#Sun#Props
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
Whiskey Riff

Security Guard Railroads Angry Fan Who Climbed On Stage After Kid Rock Concert Was Canceled

Wild scene in Minot, North Dakota, last night. According to TMZ, the crowd got out of control after the Kid Rock concert was abruptly canceled last night due to weather. Set to headline the North Dakota State Fair, his show was delayed nearly two hours and then around 11:00pm, an officer from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department made the announcement that the show was going to be canceled.
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Video Of Herself As A Little Girl Singing Patty Loveless’ 90’s Hit, “Blame It On Your Heart”

Carrie Underwood’s always been able to sing the heck outta some 90’s country. She shared an adorable video of herself as a little girl singing Patty Loveless’ 1993 hit “Blame It on Your Heart” earlier, which also included a portion of her recent performance of the song for the Grand Ole Opry’s “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Insane Trail Camera Footage Shows Two Black Bears Viciously Brawling It Out

When you typically put out trail cameras, it’s typically just an opportunity to scope out the massive bucks you may have sitting on your property during deer hunting season. However, every now and then you’ll find some gems on those trail cameras, as it gives you an opportunity to see what goes on out in the wilderness when creatures know there aren’t humans lurking nearby.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

169K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy