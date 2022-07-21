Flood Advisory issued for Durham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moore County in central North Carolina Northeastern Montgomery County in central North Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carthage, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Carthage, Biscoe, Robbins, Star, Candor, Seven Lakes, Highfalls and Eagle Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO