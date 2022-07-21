ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez's 'old movie' wedding dress remains a mystery: Everything we do and don't know

By Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a surprise trip down the aisle in July – sealing their Bennifer status forever.

The twice-engaged couple got married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Lopez confirmed via her On the JLo fan newsletter.

Lopez wore two different dresses: a sleeveless floral jacquard gown, which she said hailed from an "old movie," and a long sleeve off-the-shoulder lace dress with a matching veil. It's unclear when during her wedding she wore each dress.

Social media has turned into a full-blown frenzy as eagle-eyed fans and fashion blogs try to uncover what old movie she's referencing. Could it be a movie Lopez starred in or is the dress from any old movie? The singer has played a bride in nine films and has worn many wedding dresses in scenes from shopping for gowns to walking down the aisle. Each time someone has tried to crack the code, it's led to a dead end.

USA TODAY has done our own investigating, and this is what we've learned about the "old movie" dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3blg_0go05XkD00
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in Las Vegas on July 16 in a surprise ceremony. Filippo Monteforte, AFP via Getty Images

Who designed Jennifer Lopez's wedding dresses?

Lopez shared a video of herself in the full-length jacquard dress while in the dressing room ahead of exchanging her vows.

A rep for designer Alexander McQueen confirmed to USA TODAY the dress is McQueen's " Floral Jacquard Full-Skirt Gown ."

The bride only shared a glimpse of her second dress in photos with Affleck, but the full ensemble deserves attention.

A rep for Zuhair Murad confirmed to USA TODAY that the lace, off-the-shoulder gown and the matching veil Lopez wore are part of its upcoming Spring 2023 bridal collection .

The Amelia dress "will be released in October, but you can already pre-order it," the sales team shared. To look like Lopez on your wedding day, the dress is approximately $10,433 and the veil is $2,715.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C90Fy_0go05XkD00
Jennifer Lopez wore the Amelia dress from the Zuhair Murad Spring 2023 bridal collection. Courtesy of Zuhair Murad

What 'old movie' is the dress from?

Given that the Zuhair Murad gown is from a future collection, that rules out that dress as the one Lopez said is from an "old movie." So that leaves everyone looking at the Alexander McQueen dress.

Some fans speculated the dress was worn by Lopez in the cover photo of 2004's "Jersey Girl." The singer starred as the wife of her now-husband Affleck's character. Shortly into the film, her character dies during childbirth of the couple's daughter Gertie.

But "Jersey Girl" costume designer Juliet Polcsa tells USA TODAY "the two dresses are not the same piece."

"The dress worn by Ms. Lopez over the weekend does not appear to be the same dress that was made for 'Jersey Girl,'" says Polcsa's rep Rocco Hindman.

The neckline of the McQueen dress looks similar to the one worn in the movie poster, however, Affleck is covering the key difference between the wardrobe pieces in the photo. The "Jersey Girl" dress Lopez wore features a keyhole , according to stills from the movie.

How many times has Jennifer Lopez played a bride in movies?

The race to uncover the "old movie" wedding dress is made much more complicated due to Lopez's nine stints as a bride on the big screen. The "If You Had My Love" singer first portrayed a bride in 1995's "Mi Familia (My Family)." The film was centered on the lives of a multigenerational Mexican American family living in Los Angeles, but Lopez is briefly shown taking wedding photos in a bridal gown and veil.

Lopez has also been styled in several white dresses in films that have nothing to do with marriage. The multihyphenate never mentioned in her newsletter whether the "old movie" dress was something from a movie in which she was a bride or any ordinary movie. Lopez has been in at least 36 films , according to Women's Health. The mysterious dress very well could be from a movie not on the list below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkJ30_0go05XkD00
Jennifer Lopez attended the "Marry Me" premiere with now-husband Ben Affleck in February. Momodu Mansaray, Getty Images

Here's a timeline of all the films Lopez has played a bride before 2022:

  • "Mi Familia" - 1995
  • "Selena" - 1997
  • "The Wedding Planner" - 2001
  • "Enough" - 2002
  • "Monster-in-Law" - 2005
  • "El Cantante" - 2006
  • "The Back-up Plan" - 2010

Contributing: Edward Segarra, Elise Brisco

