Presidential Election

Biden and Trump: A tale of two presidents with COVID. This time, things are different

By Michael Collins and Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden isn’t the first U.S. president to contract COVID-19. That dubious honor goes to his predecessor, Donald Trump .

But this time, things are different.

Biden is fully vaccinated and boosted. When Trump tested positive in fall 2020,  vaccines weren’t available and treatment options were limited.

Trump was given an experimental antibody treatment and steroids after his blood oxygen levels fell dangerously low. He was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three days.

Death rates have fallen sharply since Trump contacted the virus, primarily because of the arrival of vaccines and advances in treatments. More than 1 million Americans have died from the virus, which is still killing an average of 353 people in the U.S. every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID. USA Today

The unvaccinated are at far greater risk, over two times more likely to test positive and nine times more likely to die from the virus than those who have received at least a primary dose of vaccine, according to the public health agency.

Biden is experiencing mild symptoms and is taking Paxlovid , an at-home antiviral therapy that has been available since December for patients who are 12 and older and are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

"It remains to be seen what's going to happen with President Biden," Dr. Jerome Adams, who was surgeon general when Trump contracted the virus, told USA TODAY , "but he is in a much better situation based on all the data we have available to come out of this with little to no harm in the long run."

Biden gets COVID: Biden says he 'feels fine' and is working: live updates

Transparency on diagnosis

The Biden White House appears to have been far more transparent about Biden’s positive diagnosis than Trump and his aides were after he tested positive.

After months of downplaying the severity of the virus, Trump announced his positive test result on Twitter just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2020.

His chief of staff, Mark Meadows, later revealed in a book that Trump had actually tested positive days earlier – on Sept. 26, three days before a presidential debate with Biden. Trump tested positive on the same day he held a Rose Garden ceremony in which he announced he would nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Meadows wrote.

US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 2, 2020, as he heads to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, after testing positive for COVID-19. Saul Loeb, AFP via Getty Images

Trump subsequently took another test and got a negative result, Meadows wrote. He tested again on Oct. 1 and tweeted about the positive test result early the next day.

The White House never disclosed Trump’s initial positive test. And Trump denied that he was sick before the presidential debate, calling the report "fake news."

Biden officials, on the other hand, had been raising the possibility for weeks that he could eventually contract the virus. He tested positive Thursday morning, shortly before his diagnosis was announced, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

A few hours later, the White House released a 21-second video in which Biden reassured the nation.

"It's going to be OK," he said.

Jean-Pierre was emphatic about the differences between administrations at Thursday's briefing: "We are doing this very differently – very differently ... I would argue – than the last administration."

Jean-Pierre said that she and COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha have not seen the president because they are following CDC guidance while he isolates.

"We believe getting direct information, pretty much detailed information, from this letter that we – in a transparent way – shared with all of you on how he was doing, and we have committed to do that every day."

Contributing: The Associated Press

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

COVID on the rise: BA.5 makes up nearly 80% of new COVID-19 cases. Here's what to know about the subvariant

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden and Trump: A tale of two presidents with COVID. This time, things are different

Comments / 3

People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
