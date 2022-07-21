Town to Interview EMS Personnel

School will start in a short few days and students will now have a weighted scale grade system that will better represent their individual class load. This has been a topic of discussion in the last couple of Lee County School Board Meetings with people supporting this new scale but debating whether or not it should be retroactive. Most parents like the fact that a tougher class load will carry more weight when it comes to class ranking; however, when the board wanted to make this scale retroactive for all high school students, some of those same parents felt like it was unfair to change the game for students who had already planned their high school career under the old system. A student, under the old system, may have chosen to take a lesser weighted class to ensure their GPA was at a certain level without the benefit on knowing it would be graded on a scale. When trying to gain acceptance to a college or scholarship, changing this would potentially have a negative effect on what they had originally planned.

LEE COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO