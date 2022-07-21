ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old charged after 15-year-old dies from injuries following Norfolk shooting

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives have arrested and charged a juvenile following a shooting Sunday morning.

On July 17, around 12:45 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive for a report of a gunshot disturbance.

When crews arrived on scene, they came in contact with a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the 15-year-old died from his injuries Thursday.

The stepmother of the 15-year-old sent us the following picture:

Stepmother of 15-year-old

As a result of the investigation, a 13-year-old boy has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The 13-year-old is currently being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

Margie McCormick
4d ago

Wait! He's 13! Why weren't the "parents" who were supposed to be responsible for these boys charged?

