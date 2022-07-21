ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Free Summer Music Series on the Town Common

amherstma.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amherst BID is thrilled to announce the lineup for the second annual Friday Night Summer Concert Series on the South Common! This summer concert series has been made possible with the generous support and sponsorship of Encharter Insurance to whom we are very grateful!. The Amherst BID is...

www.amherstma.gov

Comments / 0

Related
amherstma.gov

Amherst Dog Park Ribbon-Cutting

All are welcome to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held on Wednesday, July 27th at 10:00 am at the Amherst Dog Park located on Old Belchertown Road, right off of Route 9. All are welcome to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held on Wednesday, July 27th at 10:00...
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Dusti Dufresne Performance

Please join us for an hour of music. Vocalist Dusti Dufresne shares her heartfelt interpretation of popular music from the 20's through the 70's.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Jones Library Building Committee

RECEIVED: 7/11/2022 at 1:42 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; Finance Update; Review and Approval of Invoices; Designer Contract Amendment; Owners Project Manager Update; Project Schedule; Updated Cost Estimates; Design Update; Interim Locations; Design Subcommittee Report; Outreach Subcommittee Report; Correspondence; Topics Not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hours in Advance; Public Comment; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Music#Summer Nights#Live Music#Dance Party#Soul#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#White Lion Brewing#Black Birch Vineyards
amherstma.gov

Energy and Climate Action Committee

RECEIVED: 7/22/2022 at 10:58 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Review and Vote Minutes of 7/13/22; Public Comment; Staff Update; ECAC Updates; ARPA Funded Sustainability Initiatives; Transportation Resources Chart; Resources for Landowners/Developers/Businesses; Solar Bylaw Working Group Update; Outreach and Education; Creating a unifying theme; Items for Next Meeting Agenda; Public Comment; Adjourn.
amherstma.gov

Amherst Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

REVISED: 7/20/2022 at 3:56 pm. RECEIVED: 7/20/2022 at 2:31 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Agenda Adoption/Changes a. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours in advance of meeting. Public Comments The Chair will recognize members of the public. When called on, please identify yourself by stating your full name and address. The Chair may need to curtail discussions in the interest of time as needed. Approval of minutes. Financials. Warrant Report .Treasurers Report. HCV Write Off. Property Management Report. Unit Vacancies .Tenant Accounts Receivable. Leased Management Report PIC Report .Voucher Management System Report. Capital Project a. Project # 008072-Chestnut Court painting and repairs. Work Order Report. Commissioners Discussion. Executive Directors Report. Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy