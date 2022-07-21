ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Crews respond to residential structure fire Thursday morning on South Dent Road, no injuries reported

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 4 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Dallas Bay Firefighters, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

It happened in the 7300 block of South Dent Road in Middle Valley.

Dallas Bay Firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire.

The responding crews discovered that the building had been struck by lightning.

They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The Hamilton County EMS personnel and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

