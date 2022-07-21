ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

If the new COVID-19 variant is resistant to immunity, are vaccines and boosters worth it?

By Shaun Goodwin, Joseph Hernandez
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

COVID-19 cases are rising in Boise. The BA.5 variant is reinfecting people who’ve had COVID in the past, and local health officials are warning the community that the risk of catching this virus in public is much higher than it was a few months ago.

The variant may be able to better evade the antibodies caused by previous infection or vaccines, and built-up immunity in your body may not be able to prevent infection if you’ve already had it.

Is getting the vaccine still worth it?

Niki Forbing-Orr, spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, told the Idaho Statesman it’s still important to get vaccinated and boosted even if the new variant is resistant to immunity. The vaccines are still effective for avoiding severe illness and death from COVID-19.

Forbing-Orr also said that besides getting vaccinated and boosted, practicing physical distancing and wearing masks in crowded places will protect you from severe illness and hospitalization.

BA.5 is a variant of Omicron, which in itself is a variant of COVID-19 that spreads more quickly, Idaho state epidemiologist Christine Hahn previously said . Despite a quicker spread, Forbing-Orr said vaccinations and boosters are the most effective way to limit your risk of sickness and severe illness.

So even if you can still get infected with COVID-19 after being vaccinated, your chances of getting sick enough to need to go to the hospital are lower. Most importantly, Forbing-Orr said that those who feel ill should remain at home until they feel better.

Should you wait for the new vaccine or get boosted now?

Even if you’ve had COVID-19 before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting vaccinated and boosted to provide added protection to your immune system.

Given the rising number of infections in Boise, you should go ahead and get that booster now if you’re eligible.

A Food and Drug Administration meeting in late June discussed the possibility of releasing reformulated vaccines this fall that could be more effective against newer variants. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer also announced that it has a new formula that better protects against the more recent variants.

“We believe we have two very strong Omicron-adapted candidates that elicit a substantially higher immune response against Omicron than we’ve seen to date,” Albert Boula, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, said in a news release . “We look forward to discussing these data with the scientific community and health authorities so we may rapidly introduce an Omicron-adapted booster as soon as possible if authorized by regulators.”

If you are up-to-date with the recommended booster vaccines, more information may be available this fall about reformulated vaccines that could be more effective against newer variants.

How else should people protect against COVID-19?

Kathryn Turner, Idaho’s deputy state epidemiologist, reminded Idahoans in a post on the Department of Health and Welfare website that people should continue meeting with friends and family outdoors this summer to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“If you’re indoors, open doors and windows to keep air flowing,” Turner wrote. “Consider wearing masks indoors when it’s crowded or if you can’t spread out, especially if you are around people at higher risk for severe disease.”

Turner also emphasized that masks continue to work and that people should strive to use well-fitting disposable KN95 or N95 masks rather than woven cloth masks. The CDC provides an interactive map that tells you where you can obtain free N95 masks.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmvt

Idaho health officials raise concern over COVID immunity

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the months following the original Omicron variant surge, when Idaho saw its highest case rate of the pandemic, COVID hospitalizations decreased drastically. Now, health officials are beginning to see that trend change. “For a brief period of time there we were single digits, or even...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

NEW GUN LAW: How the first new federal gun law in nearly 30 years will affect Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Congress last month passed its first major gun legislation in nearly 30 years — over the objections of every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation — and it will bring some changes in Idaho gun purchases and federal prosecutions, along with new funding for mental health and school safety programs.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,194 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Boise, ID
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Idaho Vaccines
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
Boise, ID
Vaccines
Local
Idaho COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Boise, ID
KREM2

North Idaho reports seven more COVID-19 deaths

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 is still taking a toll in North Idaho. The Panhandle Health District reported 391 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, as well as seven more deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the PHD's virus-related fatalities to 982. It also reported 18 districtwide hospitalizations,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Booster#General Health#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Idaho's Newschannel 7

7's HERO: Miss Idaho 2022 is a teacher, proud to have the opportunity to represent all educators at Miss America

BOISE, Idaho — 26-year-old Sarah Jensen is just about to start her third year of teaching in Idaho; she teaches middle school math. "There are so many things I love about being a teacher," Jensen said. "I think I knew I wanted to be a teacher in high school, and in college, I never once doubted that decision. It makes me feel like I'm making a big difference because I'm making middle school kids who are in the weirdest phase of their lives, feel valued and important and cared for. I really like that part of my job."
IDAHO STATE
FireRescue1

2 pilots killed in firefighting helicopter crash in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Both pilots of a firefighting helicopter that crashed in Idaho have died, the U.S. Forest Service said on Friday. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest said Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, died from injuries they sustained when their CH-47D Series "Chinook" crashed in the Salmon River about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
315
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy