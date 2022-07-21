ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second suspect arrested in Panama City Beach Shooting

By Annie Dalbis
 4 days ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s office has made another arrest in Tuesday’s shooting at a home on Houston Street in Panama City Beach.

On Wednesday, BCSO investigators arrested 29-year-old Robert Hallock Junior at a Panama City residence.

Hallock is being booked into the Bay County Jail and is being charged with felony possession of a firearm.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is still search for the third suspect believed to be involved in this shooting.

