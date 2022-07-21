ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
120+MPH Chase On I-81 In Lebanon County: Pennsylvania State Police

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Pennsylvania state police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania state police

A 20-year-old led state troopers on a chase along Interstate 81 at speeds over 120 mph in Lebanon County on Monday, July 11, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Aaron Almanzar first began the chase when troopers attempted a traffic stop for speeding—but instead of stopping he turned his headlights off and fled on I-81 north around 9 p.m., police say.

The pursuit reached speeds of over 120 miles per hour as it went into Lebanon County.

Almazar apparently went home, as police later arrested him there, according to the release.

Police found marijuana during a search of his vehicle the following, which they explain in the release.

He was briefly held in Dauphin County Prison on multiple charges including a felony charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer but was later released on $25,000 in bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, July 21, according to his court docket.

