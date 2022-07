After months of anticipation, the new 2023 Toyota Crown is finally out and here is why it will be so successful in the luxury sedan market. After 67 years of top tier Japanese tuned luxury, the Toyota Crown is not finally available in the United States. So far, the only luxury sedan you could buy from Toyota here was the Toyota Avalon which has seen great success over the years. It’s one of the few luxury cars where the seats are actually cushiony, and it doesn’t feel like a sports car when you drive.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO