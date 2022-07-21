ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler Sits Down With ‘Slater and Marjo’ On Live 95.9 (Listen)

By Slater
 4 days ago
Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler sat down with "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Thursday just after...

Related
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield shooting incident leads to high-speed chase

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield Police said they’re investigating after someone fired at least 12 rounds at a residence on Forbes Court around 1 p.m. Monday. Police told Western Mass News that the suspect fled the scene in a Honda Accord, possibly with New York license plates. They said...
GREENFIELD, MA
WKTV

22-year-old killed in one-vehicle crash in Otsego County

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. – New York State Police say a 22-year-old passenger was killed in a one-vehicle crash in the town of Pittsfield early Saturday morning. State police say the vehicle was heading east on Shacktown Mountain Road when the driver went off of the road and down an embankment, striking multiple trees before coming to a rest.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Live 95.9

8-Year-Old Child Found Unresponsive In Pittsfield’s Onota Lake

An 8-year-old child is recovering at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield today, after being found unresponsive in the waters of Onota Lake in Pittsfield over the weekend. According to a press release from the Pittsfield Police Department, members of the Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and County Ambulance responded to the Burbank Park public beach area at Onota Lake for a report of an unresponsive child that was found in the water. The call came in just before 5 pm on Sunday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Are You Eligible to Vote in Berkshire County’s Sheriff and District Attorney Race?

Berkshire County is in the thick of campaign season with two hotly contested races that will be decided during the September 6 primary. The western Massachusetts county's residents will have two make important decisions during this year's election cycle in races for both District Attorney and Sheriff. Both offices have incumbents running for reelection, with one challenger each, and both with be decided by the September 6 primary.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

Springfield Man Arrested In Berkshire County For Vandalism

Once again, multiple law enforcement organizations working together as a team leads to the arrest of a Springfield man right here in Berkshire County. And this individual was apparently caught on camera defacing a Sheriff's Office building!. Proving the theory that "teamwork makes the dream work", Pittsfield Police and Berkshire...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

Police monitor trespassing along Westfield River

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell – Montgomery Police patrolled along the Westfield River on Saturday. According to the department, the UTV unit found and put out several cooking/campfires. People who were caught trespassing were asked to leave. The Westfield River runs along Route 20.
RUSSELL, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst resident seeking $5,561 to after axle snapped in pothole

NORTHAMPTON — An Amherst resident who alleges his 2009 Mercedes Benz sedan sustained significant damage after hitting a pothole on a town road has filed a lawsuit in Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton seeking a jury trial to recoup the more than $5,000 in repair work. An attorney for...
AMHERST, MA
Live 95.9

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)

Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Couple tied to thefts at multiple golf courses

Vermont state police are asking for help in identifying a man and woman who they say dressed in golf clothing and stole from cars parked at multiple golf courses around the area. This is the couple caught on surveillance video. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Hudson Valley Post

Police Say Ulster County Man Punched Woman in the Head Around 20 Times

There are ways to settle disagreements and this is certainly not one of them. Police say a 26-year-old local man held a woman down and repeatedly punched her in the head. The alleged crime took place early Wednesday morning after police responded to a 911 call for physical domestic dispute. Police say the suspect is now facing charges, and a court has issued a stay-away order of protection on behalf of the victim.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WWLP

Hinsdale police sergeant performs act of kindness

HINSDALE, Mass. (WWLP) – An employee of the Hinsdale Police Department performed an act of kindness last week. A Hinsdale Police Sergeant brought ice pops to about 12 kids on the beach last Tuesday evening, while enjoying the hot weather and water at Plunkett Lake. The sergeant offered every kid a pop without any recognition or pictures.
HINSDALE, MA
WWLP

Athol Police searching for missing man

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Athol Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man that was last seen Friday night. Police are searching for Damien Feeley, who was last seen on Friday around 9:00 p.m. Police have provided a photo of him in case anyone in the public sees him.
ATHOL, MA
NBC Connecticut

3-Year-Old Injured After Golf Cart Rolls Over at Campground in North Canaan

A three-year-old child was injured after a golf cart rolled over at a campground in North Canaan on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to the Lone Oaks Campground after getting a report of a golf cart accident around 4:30 p.m. State police said the golf cart rolled over and a...
Live 95.9

Berkshire County Folks Beware of Party Supply Rental Scam

Berkshire County is a busy and fun place during the summer. Events are constantly taking place and many of these events take place outside under big beautiful tents. Whether it's graduation parties, class reunions, birthday parties, or weddings (just to name a few), many of these gatherings take place outdoors as a way to enjoy the summer season while beautiful Berkshire County serves as a backdrop for these special moments.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire tornado confirmed by National Weather Service

CONCORD, N.H. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield, New Hampshire. The tornado was categorized as an EF-1, and had wind gusts between 86 and 110 MPH. It marked the second confirmed tornado in New Hampshire this year, after another EF-1...
