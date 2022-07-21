Strange creatures wash up along Cape Lookout National Seashore

A federal judge has agreed to block for now any enforcement of a state law in a political ad investigation of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign. U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles ruled Monday for Stein’s campaign and others who recently sued State Board of Elections members and the Wake County district attorney. Eagles declared Stein's campaign is likely to win on legal claims that the law is unconstitutional. The law got cited when Stein's 2020 Republican challenger complained about an ad involving untested rape kits. The law prohibits circulating false information about a candidate with a goal of hurting their election chances.

