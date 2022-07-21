ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ludacris Says He's Raising His Four Daughters to Embrace Their Individuality and Find Purpose

By Angela Andaloro
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLudacris takes the lessons he teaches his daughters very seriously. Speaking with Kindred by Parents, the rapper and actor, 44, opened up about what goes into parenting his four daughters. Ludacris (born Chis Bridges) says he's on a mission to make his daughters "better versions of myself." "[I'm] just...

