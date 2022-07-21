ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found dead in Modesto hotel identified. Her death has been ruled a homicide

By Erin Tracy
 4 days ago

A woman found dead inside a Modesto hotel Wednesday morning has been identified as a Pennsylvania resident.

Modesto Police have ruled the death a homicide.

Diasia Sease, 22, of Harrisburg, was found by hotel staff inside a second-floor room of the Best Western Palm Court Inn at 2001 W. Orangeburg Ave.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said investigators are not releasing how Sease died.

She said hotel staff entered the room around 11 a.m. and found Sease and called 911.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the hotel, declared the woman dead and notified police.

Bear said no suspect has been identified.

Sease’s death marks Modesto’s eighth homicide this year. There were five homicides in Modesto at the same time last year.

