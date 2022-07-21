ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Jury indicts man in Garland double homicide; declines to indict 2 others

GARLAND, Texas — A grand jury indicted a 22-year-old man in a double homicide at a party in Garland in May and declined to indict two other men arrested in the case, according to court records. The grand jury indicted Omar Sebastian Caballero on a murder charge in...

