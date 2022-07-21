Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to drought

Missouri Governor Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order to activate the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Drought Assessment Committee and associated drought impact teams.

As part of the order, Parson is directing all state agencies to examine how communities affected by the drought can be helped, along with looking at communities that might be affected in the future.

Parson’s office said administrative rules and appropriation will temporarily be suspended to help mitigate the effects of drought conditions.

“I know on my farm that conditions have deteriorated quickly, and we are hearing the same reports from countless other farm and ranch families across the state,” Parson said. “By responding now, early in this drought, we can greatly reduce the impact on our agricultural community and Missouri citizens.”

Parson also has directed MoDNR to create a process that would allow farmers water access at state parks and conservation areas.