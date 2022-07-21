ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to drought

By Connor Wilson
 4 days ago
Missouri Governor Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order to activate the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Drought Assessment Committee and associated drought impact teams.

As part of the order, Parson is directing all state agencies to examine how communities affected by the drought can be helped, along with looking at communities that might be affected in the future.

Parson’s office said administrative rules and appropriation will temporarily be suspended to help mitigate the effects of drought conditions.

“I know on my farm that conditions have deteriorated quickly, and we are hearing the same reports from countless other farm and ranch families across the state,” Parson said. “By responding now, early in this drought, we can greatly reduce the impact on our agricultural community and Missouri citizens.”

Parson also has directed MoDNR to create a process that would allow farmers water access at state parks and conservation areas.

Tracy Franklin
3d ago

He passed a Bill protecting hospitals on covid deaths like my wife but now that he needs help he passes a Bill to help him out. I wish I could say what I really want on here. The hospital lost her wedding band of 31yrs and refuses to discuss her chart with me as well. He allows this by the Bill he signed.

Kristi G Lacy
4d ago

This Barney Fife 🤡 shouldn't be Governor period. Sad he literally defaulted into it the first go round and then the Democrats picked a really weak candidate to run resulting in this term. We need a leader that can lead with the future in mind and can address large city issues too.

Gary Eubanks
4d ago

parsons little farm only a few thousand acres,, and everything he does will benefit him first, he doesn’t care about others farming. But face it there are very, very few family farms left, the land belongs to big land companies that have farm managers.

