Have Some Fun at the “Rhythm of the Oregon District”

Mitchell and Aubrey Frost, owners of Frost Farmstead in Xenia, added they love watching people “take a big, deep breath” and enjoy their space. “Flowers are so meaningful to people,” Aubrey said. “They hold a lot of specific memories. Continually being able to connect with people on that end and seeing their joy is so cool.”
Dance has been found to have a positive impact on balance, flexibility, muscle function and overall strength. Leslie Hyll hasn’t been a folk dancer her entire life, but pretty close. “I started coming when I was 12, with my parents and my younger sister,” Hyll said. “I walked in...
Dayton’s first food hall in the historic Wright-Dunbar District is opening at 7 a.m. today for coffee and breakfast from two of its vendors. The remaining vendors open at 11 a.m. for lunch. “We are ready for today,” Rob Barry, general manager of West Social Tap & Table said....
CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton has planned several events and programs for the community to have fun. The city announced community programs for the rest of 2022, ranging from dance classes, festivals, movie nights and breakfast. “Moving into the second half of 2022, the City of...
To top it off, country singer Cooper Alan will be headlining the show. If you like country music and you’re on any social media app, you’ve probably seen Cooper Alan on your screen in the past two years.
FAIRBORN — The Foodbank is set to host a mass food distribution tomorrow for Greene County residents in need of food assistance. Tuesday’s distribution will be held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products for free.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — We’ve got dogs! We’ve got cats! and we need your help finding them a loving home. Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign.
DAYTON — Looking to have a “stinking good time?” Well, you’re in luck!. The annual Garlic Fest is set to kick off today at Carroll High School in Dayton. The festival will start at 1:00 p.m. and go until 10:00 p.m., according to the festival’s website.
What is the best way to learn a language and become fluent in it? Your likely to get different answers. Study, read books, listen to music, through apps(which one, there's so many), and so on. But one answer rings true in every list-immersion.
CINCINNATI — It’s the third and final day of the Cincinnati Music Festival and concertgoers say they are not disappointed. “The city has made sure that there is something there for everyone,” said Sister Keli, a radio host with WGRI. Saturday’s festivities began with the Black Walk...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A project to revitalize and bring more food options to West Dayton is getting closer to opening. The City of Dayton approached the developer, Dillin Corp., to create a project downtown. Dillin Corp. President and CEO Larry Dillin said they instead chose to move into the West Dayton community and create […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life […]
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton humane society is searching for answers after a pig was found tied up and abandoned in an alley. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said they got the call over the weekend for a pig found abandoned in an alley. The Humane Society said...
Sarasota? Scottsdale? Charleston? ... Nah, the Rust Belt is where it’s at. Dayton does not have a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame like Cleveland or a world renowned zoo like Columbus or an NFL team that made the Super Bowl like Cincinnati. But Dayton’s got Ohio’s biggest cities...
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is warning residents of door-to-door scammers in and around the area. The Kettering Police Department said in a Facebook post that door-to-door solicitors have been in and around Kettering asking for donations to Cox Arboretum. Kettering police said that Cox Arboretum...
COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a […]
