ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Have Some Fun at the “Rhythm of the Oregon District”

By Liza Mahachek
WDTN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, OH (WDTN) – You might be hearing some tunes...

www.wdtn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Dayton area u-pick flower fields offer chance to relax with family, friends

Mitchell and Aubrey Frost, owners of Frost Farmstead in Xenia, added they love watching people “take a big, deep breath” and enjoy their space. “Flowers are so meaningful to people,” Aubrey said. “They hold a lot of specific memories. Continually being able to connect with people on that end and seeing their joy is so cool.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Miami Valley Folk Dancers provide fun, fellowship

Dance has been found to have a positive impact on balance, flexibility, muscle function and overall strength. Leslie Hyll hasn’t been a folk dancer her entire life, but pretty close. “I started coming when I was 12, with my parents and my younger sister,” Hyll said. “I walked in...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
dayton.com

Dayton’s new food hall opens today: Meet the vendors

Dayton’s first food hall in the historic Wright-Dunbar District is opening at 7 a.m. today for coffee and breakfast from two of its vendors. The remaining vendors open at 11 a.m. for lunch. “We are ready for today,” Rob Barry, general manager of West Social Tap & Table said....
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dances, movies and fireworks: Clayton plans community events

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton has planned several events and programs for the community to have fun. The city announced community programs for the rest of 2022, ranging from dance classes, festivals, movie nights and breakfast. “Moving into the second half of 2022, the City of...
CLAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lily S Dayton
WDTN

Clear The Shelters: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — We’ve got dogs! We’ve got cats! and we need your help finding them a loving home. Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

Garlic Festival to be held today in Dayton

DAYTON — Looking to have a “stinking good time?” Well, you’re in luck!. The annual Garlic Fest is set to kick off today at Carroll High School in Dayton. The festival will start at 1:00 p.m. and go until 10:00 p.m., according to the festival’s website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WDTN

West Dayton food hall days away from opening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A project to revitalize and bring more food options to West Dayton is getting closer to opening. The City of Dayton approached the developer, Dillin Corp., to create a project downtown. Dillin Corp. President and CEO Larry Dillin said they instead chose to move into the West Dayton community and create […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life […]
dayton.com

Best spots to retire? Dayton ranks high on unusual list

Sarasota? Scottsdale? Charleston? ... Nah, the Rust Belt is where it’s at. Dayton does not have a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame like Cleveland or a world renowned zoo like Columbus or an NFL team that made the Super Bowl like Cincinnati. But Dayton’s got Ohio’s biggest cities...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Kettering PD warns of door-to-door scammers

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is warning residents of door-to-door scammers in and around the area. The Kettering Police Department said in a Facebook post that door-to-door solicitors have been in and around Kettering asking for donations to Cox Arboretum. Kettering police said that Cox Arboretum...
KETTERING, OH
WKBN

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy