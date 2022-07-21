ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Aviation Exteriors announces $2.5M expansion of Acadiana facility

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhi4u_0gnzw6s200

Aviation Exteriors Louisiana is expanding its Iberia Parish facility and will create 100 new direct jobs at an average annual salary of $56,867, plus benefits while retaining 83 existing jobs.

The company will invest $2.5 million to develop a dedicated aircraft maintenance hangar with extensive tooling and equipment for the new services at the company’s base of operations at Acadiana Regional Airport near New Iberia.

“This project represents a significant advancement of Iberia Parish’s continuing efforts to diversify its economy,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Acadiana Regional Airport is a vital asset for the area, and as Iberia Parish grows its aviation industry, it attracts more quality jobs for the parish’s skilled workforce. We welcome this expansion as AvEx positions itself for continued growth and greater success.”

Aviation Exteriors was founded in 1990 with a focus on the niche aviation market of aircraft painting. The company grew from strictly commercial airline painting in its first decade to include military aircraft and corporate jets, according to a news release from the company. The latest expansion of the company’s business model into maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services follows the recent acquisition of the company by new CEO Jerry Hernandez.

“I’m excited to have chosen New Iberia, Louisiana, and AvEx to fill a void in today’s market to provide world-class service to our loyal aviation customers and the industry,” Hernandez said. “After a thorough search of the Southeast U.S., I was impressed with both the local and state enthusiasm for our company’s mission and the AvEx 32-year history of operations. The company’s culture and operations coupled with the support of local agencies and the state are a definite recipe for success and align with our customers’ values and long-term needs.”

To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered Aviation Exteriors a competitive incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart, the release states. In addition, the state offered a performance-based grant of $2 million for upgrades to a 60-year-old aircraft maintenance hangar that the company will lease from the Iberia Parish Airport Authority. The company also is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

“The expansion of Aviation Exteriors at Acadiana Regional Airport speaks highly of the need for this type of business in Iberia Parish,” Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said. “This is a great opportunity to create new jobs at an existing company in Iberia Parish, along with bringing additional business opportunities to current businesses in our parish.”

For more information about job opportunities in Louisiana with Aviation Exteriors, visit the LED FastStart Recruiting website.

“The Iberia Parish Airport Authority is extremely proud to have AvEx as a tenant for the past 32 years,” Airport Authority Chairman Patrick Norris said. “The company’s offering of passenger-to-freight conversion will be a significant resource to the airport. Acadiana Regional Airport and the Iberia Parish Airport Authority are grateful for the trust of Jerry Hernandez for this huge expansion to the airport.”

“The expansion at Aviation Exteriors brings tremendous investment and economic growth to Iberia Parish,” said Mike Tarantino, Iberia Industrial Development Foundation president and CEO. “The expansion will create quality jobs, bring new lines of MRO business to Acadiana Regional Airport and expand our offerings there. It’s another example of the great things happening in Iberia Parish.”

“One Acadiana congratulates Aviation Exteriors, and our partners at Iberia Industrial Development Foundation, on this milestone,” said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana. “For three decades, AvEx has continued to innovate and exceed the expectations of customers like American Airlines, Air Canada and FedEx, among other global organizations – while located at the Acadiana Regional Airport, an incredible asset to our region. We celebrate the growth of this internationally recognized operation as AvEx’s expansion also speaks to the manufacturing excellence and strong workforce found and trained in South Louisiana.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Iberia Parish business announces expansion

Aviation Exteriors Louisiana, which has long specialized in the painting of commercial aircraft, will add aircraft maintenance and conversion services with an expansion at its Iberia Parish facility, officials announced today. With the addition, Aviation Exteriors will create 100 new direct jobs at an average annual salary of $56,867, plus...
IBERIA PARISH, LA
KATC News

Public meetings announced to update Louisiana Birding Trail

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Office of Tourism has scheduled a series of statewide Louisiana Birding Trail meetings as a follow-up to the original meetings held across the state on July 12-16, 2021. The upcoming series of meetings is scheduled for August 1-5, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, Natchitoches and Shreveport.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

State accepting applications for voluntary Scott Buyout Program

The state is accepting applications from property owners in the Priority 1 zone of the voluntary Scott Buyout Program. The Priority 1 application deadline is Aug. 20. As participation in the program increases and eligibility is determined, buyout opportunities may expand into other priority zones, as funding allows, according to a statement from the City of Scott. The state, in collaboration with local officials and residents, designated the priority zones using flood maps and modeling data.
SCOTT, LA
KATC News

Mayor-President checks himself into rehab

Mayor-President Josh Guillory has checked himself into rehab for treatment for possible alcohol addiction and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Asking for help is not something that has come easily to me. If there is ever a problem, I deal with it. More often than not, when I see someone else with a problem, I take it on myself to try and fix it. It’s just the way I’m made. It’s why I joined the military and fought on the front lines in active combat for this country, and it’s why I signed up for this job.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iberia Parish, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
County
Iberia Parish, LA
City
New Iberia, LA
KATC News

Artist Robert Dafford’s paintings installed on Pinhook Bridge

LAFAYETTE, La. – Lafayette Consolidated Government celebrated renowned artist and Lafayette native Robert Dafford’s Cajun- and Creole-inspired works of art that were installed on the Pinhook Bridge on Sunday morning. The bridge plays a significant role in the history of Lafayette, long before the city was Vermilionville, according...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Road closure expected Friday in New Iberia

Iberia Parish- President M. Larry Richard states a road closure on Frilot Road on Friday beginning at 8 a.m. and will remain closed until 3 p.m. due to a change in the cross pipe. No Traffic will be allowed on Frilot Road until the job is completed. If you have...
IBERIA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Aviation#Global Aviation#Acadiana
KATC News

Career fair planned in Vermilion Parish

Acadian Contractors plans a career fair and hiring event next week at the Vermilion Parish Library. The event is being held at the Abbeville branch in partnership with Vermilion Economic Development Alliance and Louisiana Workforce Commission. Area job seekers to attend the event on Thursday, July 28 from 10:00am to...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KATC News

School supply drive in Kaplan

The Kaplan City Marshal's Office is hosting a school supply drive. They're collecting gently used boys and girls school uniforms and book sacks. They're also hoping for donations of the things teachers need, including Hand-Sanitizer, Manilla-Folders, Clorox-Wipes, Baby-Wipes, Zip-Lock Bags (gallon/quart), and Disinfecting Spray. Items Can be dropped off in...
KAPLAN, LA
KATC News

Industrial Trades career fair scheduled

SLCC’s Workforce & Economic Development Department, LEDA, and Louisiana Workforce Commission will host a job fair focused on the industrial trades on Thursday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to noon. This free and open-to-the-public event will be held at SLCC Lafayette in the Devalcourt Auditorium located at 1101 Bertrand...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
KATC News

Louisiana Places Five On Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

NEW ORLEANS – The defending Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns had five players earn preseason honors on Monday as the league office released its 2022 Preseason Football Teams and Coaches’ Poll. In voting conducted by the league’s head coaches, Louisiana was picked to finish first...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

City Council meeting to cover record-high energy costs

Something on the minds of many — the rising cost of energy bills here in Acadiana. With many residents feeling the punch in their pocketbooks, Lafayette City Council is inviting the public to attend Monday night's council meeting at Lafayette City Hall. Here, they will be able to ask questions and hear from the director of Lafayette Utility Systems.
KATC News

Lafayette Native Mondo Duplantis Shatters World Record at World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The conversation about what track sensation Sydney McLaughlin will do next involves more than the clock. Yes, she brought the record in her 400-meter hurdles race down by nearly three-quarters of a second at the world championships, to a once-unthinkable mark of 50.68 seconds. But it was her run in the women’s 4x400 relay that might really get people wondering.
EUGENE, OR
KATC News

KATC News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy