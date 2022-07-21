ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intellipharmaceutics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TORONTO (AP) _ Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (IPCIF) on Thursday reported a loss of $841,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 5 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press

