Since no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing grows to an estimated $790 million. The ticket that won $1 million was bought online at valottery.com by a Chesapeake resident. The ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. The Virginia Lottery gives players the ability to purchase Mega Millions, Powerball, Cash4Life, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Cash 5 tickets online, along with dozens of instant games available only online. Visit https://www.valottery.com/lotteryonline for more information.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO