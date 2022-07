MIAMI - Two Miami men were arrested Sunday after a Key deer was found in their truck following a traffic stop in Marathon. Monroe County sheriff's deputies stopped a blue Chevrolet hatchback-style vehicle near Mile Marker 56 after they said the driver failed to stay in his lane. The deputies quickly realized why the vehicle was not staying in its lane, an injured Key deer was inside the vehicle on top of a cooler, lawn chairs, and other miscellaneous objects. The two men in the truck said they struck the deer on U.S. 1 north of the Seven...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO