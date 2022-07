Even before the game launches in open beta, MultiVersus is tearing up the Steam charts, beating out all other fighting game competitors. According to Steam Charts, MultiVersus averages at 37,509 players online and has a peak of 61,964. Some analysis from Event Hubs, a website specializing in fighting games, compared this info to the peaks and averages of 13 other major fighting games, and found that MultiVersus beats them out by tens of thousands of users. The next biggest all-time peak, for example, is Dragon Ball FighterZ with 44,234 concurrent users. The combined total average of the 13 other fighting games surveyed is 28,902 total.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO